5 new COVID cases recorded Monday in La Crosse County
5 new COVID cases recorded Monday in La Crosse County

  • Updated
La Crosse County recorded five new COVID-19 cases with a 2.75% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, significant drops after spikes in those figures last week.

It is the fewest cases the county has recorded in a day since Aug. 18, when four were reported, and breaks a streak of four consecutive days with at least 20 new cases.

During the past seven days, the county has averaged 19.29 new cases per day, and total cases are up to 1,182 according to the DHS, which often reports preliminary data and lags behind the La Crosse County Health Department’s totals.

The county health department, which no longer provides daily updates, said in Monday’s weekly update that total cases were at 1,186 as of Sunday.

Monday’s positivity rate was the lowest in more than two weeks. The seven-day (12.83%), 14-day (10.87%) and total (5.36%) positivity rates dropped as a result, though each of those figures are still higher than they were a week ago.

Total deaths remain at one.

Monroe adds 9 cases

Monroe County reported four new COVID-19 cases Monday and five more from the weekend.

The county reports there are 20 cases considered active, with one person hospitalized from the virus.

A total of 283 cases have been confirmed in Monroe County, and two people have died.

A total of 261 cases are considered recovered and 8,348 tests results are negative.

The latest cases involve:

• A boy between ages 15 and 19

• Four women in their 20s.

• A man in his 30s.

• A woman in her 40s.

• A woman in her 50s.

• A man in his 60s.

