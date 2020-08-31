5 new COVID cases recorded Monday in La Crosse County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County recorded five new COVID-19 cases with a 2.75% positivity rate Monday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, significant drops after spikes in those figures last week.

It is the fewest cases the county has recorded in a day since Aug. 18, when four were reported, and breaks a streak of four consecutive days with at least 20 new cases.

During the past seven days, the county has averaged 19.29 new cases per day, and total cases are up to 1,182 according to the DHS, which often reports preliminary data and lags behind the La Crosse County Health Department’s totals.

The county health department, which no longer provides daily updates, said in Monday’s weekly update that total cases were at 1,186 as of Sunday.

Monday’s positivity rate was the lowest in more than two weeks. The seven-day (12.83%), 14-day (10.87%) and total (5.36%) positivity rates dropped as a result, though each of those figures are still higher than they were a week ago.

Total deaths remain at one.

