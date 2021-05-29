 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 things to do in the La Crosse area
0 comments

5 things to do in the La Crosse area

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jake Owen Country Boom

Jake Owen was announced as one of the Country Boom 2021 headlining acts after the pandemic took the local music festival offline for a year.

 Contributed photo
  • Budweiser Dairyland Super National Tractor Pull: After a one-year absence, the tractor pull features five shows from June 24-26 at Tomah Recreation Park. Tickets: https://www.tomahtractorpull.com/tickets
  • Country Boom: Many of country music's most recognizable stars will be at Maple Grove Venues near West Salem July 8-10 for the annual Country Boom concert. Tickets: https://countryboom.com/tickets
  • La Crosse River Fest: The annual celebration of summer returns to La Crosse June 30-July 4 at Riverside Park. Opening ceremonies are June 30 at 4 p.m. For a complete schedule of attractions and events, visit https://riverfestlacrosse.com
  • Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe: Located at 5250 Justin Road, La Crosse, the shrine is open June 1 through Labor Day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. after Labor Day. The Mass schedule can be accessed at https://guadalupeshrine.org/visit
  • Warrens Cranberry Festival: A village of 400 people swells to a population of 25,000 for three days during the annual Cranfest celebration. This year's festival is Sept. 24-26. For more information, visit https://www.cranfest.com
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News