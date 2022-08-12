50 attend second referendum meeting; Engel: 3 bus routes would serve North Side

The series of information sessions preceding November's $194.7 million referendum to construct a new consolidated high school on La Crosse's South Side continued on Thursday at Logan Middle School.

School board members Laurie Cooper Stoll and Annie Baumann, who both voted to approve the referendum, were in attendance. Cooper Stoll answered a question from a community member regarding the possibility of increased violence with consolidating two rival high schools.

"This is personal for me, and I'm familiar with the Ark Game because I've experienced all that as a parent," Cooper Stoll said. "I do not have a concern about increased violence through the plans that we're taking to the public."

Superintendent Aaron Engel led the meeting, delivering a similar presentation to the one he gave at Wednesday's first information session. Engel explained to around 50 community members gathered in the middle school's auditorium that declining enrollment, budget deficits and aging buildings forced the district to seek alternative solutions.

After outlining the design renderings of the proposed consolidated high school at the site of a former Trane Technologies building on Pammel Creek Road, Engel opened the meeting up to questions from the community.

Residents from La Crosse's North Side expressed their displeasures concerning the proposed removal of Logan High School from the fabric of the neighborhood and the challenges of students commuting to the South Side for high school.

"If you take the high school away, you take the community away from the North Side of La Crosse," a community member said, receiving some applause from other attendees.

"I don't have a lot of faith and confidence that we have this bus situation figured out," a French Island resident said.

Engel said the proposed plan "definitely affects identity" among the communities of the city and clarified that the district would have three bus routes from the North Side to the consolidated high school.

If the referendum doesn't pass in November, Engel confirmed the school district will likely consolidate its elementary, middle, and high schools in 5-10 years.

Engel said students from Lincoln Middle School would consolidate into Logan and Longfellow Middle Schools, and the existing Central High School campus would become the sole high school in the city "if budget projections play out."

Several attendees asked Engel why moving 7th and 8th graders to the existing high schools and 6th graders to the elementary schools was not a viable option to solve the district's budget deficits.

"That is an option we explored early in this process. As we examined that solution, what we found is that it met some of our challenges but not all of them. The big one that it did not allow us to solve was our budget challenges," Engel said. "It would not cover our future deficits."

Clinton Selle, the vice president of Bray Architects, answered inquiries on the cost of building the new school and the potential impact of inflation on the estimates. One community member suggested that inflation rates on construction materials could be as high as 25%.

"We projected 7% per year for our inflation projections," Selle said. "The projections and the amounts that we've seen on what the inflation rates have been specific to construction, I have not seen figures that high."

"It's a three-year process for construction, so there's plenty of time to adjust and contingencies are built in," Engel added.

Engel ended the question-and-answer session shortly after Cooper Stoll addressed the attendees to leave time for maintenance staff to lead tours of Logan Middle School.

The next information session will be a virtual meeting on Aug. 24. Here is the remaining meeting schedule leading up to the referendum vote on Nov. 8.

Aug. 24 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., virtual.

Aug. 25 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Longfellow Middle School.

Sept. 7 from 7-9 p.m. at Longfellow Middle School.

Sept. 8 from 6-8 p.m., virtual.

Sept. 20 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Logan Middle School.

Oct. 5 from 6:30-8:30 p.m., virtual.

Oct. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Lincoln Middle School.

Oct. 18 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Central High School.

Oct. 26 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Logan High School.