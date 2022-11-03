50 workers keep Mayo Clinic Health System hospital construction on schedule

Construction of the new hospital on Mayo Clinic Health System’s La Crosse campus remains on schedule.
Excavation and building the supporting columns and foundation walls continues in Area A. The first level deck rebar is in progress for Area B. The first deck of concrete has been poured in Area C. Staff will now start to see the building grow vertically.
The number of workers on site every day has grown to nearly 50, representing many different companies from the area.
"With worker safety a top priority, Knutson Construction works closely with the Wisconsin Safety and Health Consultation Program and the Occupational Health and Safety Administration to address all the hazards or especially the most commonly known, such as excavation and trenching, during construction at the new hospital work site in order to prevent work-related injuries," says Eric Erickson, Mayo Clinic Health System’s vice chair of administration for hospital services.