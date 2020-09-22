54 new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County recorded 54 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday with a 43.20% positivity rate, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Monday’s total is the lowest in a week, but the county has still averaged 117.57 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure was 116.29 on Sunday and 66 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 2,622, which grows to 2,762 when including probable cases.

Monday was the fifth day in a row with a daily positivity rate higher than 40%.

The seven-day rate is now at 39%, down from 40.08% on Sunday but up from 37.38% a week ago, and the 14-day rate increased to 38.40%, up from 35.19% on Sunday and 26.69% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 9.91%, a figure that was 7.39% a week ago. Total deaths remained at two.

In Wisconsin, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 102,498 Monday – up 1,271 in the past day.

The state lists 14,414 cases active with an increase of 39 hospitalizations.

Two more people died in the past day, raising the state’s death toll of 1,244.