Are prices headed up or down? Where are the hotspots for buyers and sellers? Find out with these charts and graphs, updated weekly.
6 charts that show where home sales are headed in Wisconsin
- Lee Digital Content Center, Dataherald
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 35-year-old La Crosse man has been accused of pinning a woman against a refrigerator and sexually assaulting her.
The following divorces were granted in La Crosse County:
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
An arrest warrant has been issued for a 28-year-old La Crosse man who allegedly eluded police during vehicle chases in La Crosse County twice …
It will be up to a jury to decide if an 18-year-old Ontario man is guilty of murder.
Mayor Mitch Reynolds has provided an update on the potential use of city buildings for temporary emergency shelters for people experiencing ho…
A 27-year-old La Crosse man who allegedly eluded police three times in eight days is in custody.
Customers and employees were evacuated from a Sparta restaurant after a fire broke out Monday.
Democrat John Siegel has kept his lead for in the race for La Crosse County Sheriff.
La Crosse area Real Estate Transfers: