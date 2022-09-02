6 young women to vie for Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest

The Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest Scholarship Program is Saturday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts in downtown La Crosse.

It is an official preliminary to both the Miss Wisconsin and Miss America Organizations. Six young women will be competing for the title: Sophia Barbato, Zoe de Boer, Emma Garrison, Mattie Gilbertson, Sommer Moan and Emily Phillips.

Miss La Crosse Oktoberfest serves as an ambassador for the La Crosse community as a part of the Oktoberfest Royal Family and travels to many festivals and appearances each year. She also performs countless hours of volunteer work promoting her social impact, and competes for the honor of serving as Miss Wisconsin.

This is an organization focused on community service, heritage and empowering young women to achieve their personal, academic and professional goals.

This year there will be 12 young girls taking the stage as “Mini Maples.”

Tickets are $27.50 for orchestra and $23.50 for balcony seating. They can be purchased at www.oktoberfestusa.com/tickets/.

For more information, contact Hannah Skibba Amundson at Hannah@oktoberfestusa.com.