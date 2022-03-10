7 Bridges Band to present The Ultimate Eagles Experience at Weber Center

The 7 Bridges Band will present The Ultimate Eagles Experience at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 19 at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts.

Using no backing tracks or harmonizers, 7 Bridges faithfully re-creates the experience of an Eagles concert from the band’s most prolific period. Every show features one brilliant hit single after another with some mighty Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Glenn Frey solo surprises sprinkled into the mix. The 7 Bridges Band offers the perfect blend of songs for all levels of Eagles devotees.

The 7 Bridges Band is a tour de force of talent that has garnered them nationwide acclaim and features Jay Sweet as Glenn Frey, Keith Thoma as Don Henley, James Richardson as Randy Meisner/Timothy B. Schmit, Richie Scholl as the eccentric and unpredictable Joe Walsh, Brian Franklin as guitar wizard Don Felder, and Vernon Roop as Joe Vitale, the often unsung hero of many Eagles studio albums and live performances.

As of March 12, face masks are recommended but no longer required at the Weber Center for the Performing Arts. 7 Bridges: The Ultimate Eagles Experience is presented by the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center.

Tickets are $42 plus taxes and fees. For more information or to order tickets, contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets.

