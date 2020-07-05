7 new COVID cases reported in Monroe

COVID-19 spread continues in Monroe County, with seven new cases reported Sunday.
That makes of total of 90 confirmed cases in Monroe County.
The county reports 33 active cases and 56 recoveries. There has been one death in Monroe County.
The latest cases involve:
• A boy between ages 10 and 14.
• Three men in their 30s.
• A woman and a man in their 40s.
• A man in his 60s.
