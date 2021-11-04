 Skip to main content
7 Rivers Alliance to hold State of the Region event

The 7 Rivers Alliance State of the Region event will be held Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon in a virtual format.

The focus of the meeting is to review various workforce development initiatives that emerged from the 7 Rivers Alliance Workforce Development Plan and to measure the economic impact of the pandemic.

Speakers will include Neal Zygarlicke and Beth Franklin of the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, Ron Wirtz of the Minneapolis Federal Reserve, Dave Bonifas of the Mississippi River Regional Planning Commission.

7 Rivers Alliance CEO Chris Hardie will also present.

Registration is free. To register, go to https://www.7riversalliance.org/uncategorized/register-for-state-of-the-region-meeting/

