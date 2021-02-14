7 Rivers Alliance: Working to improve region's diversity, inclusion

The world of economic development continues to evolve from days when chasing smokestacks was the surefire way of bringing industry to your community.
While business attraction and development is still important, the concept of economic development takes on a much larger and more complex role. It’s about creating and promoting a sense of community (or a region as in 7 Rivers Alliance), strong quality of life that includes first-class education and healthcare and building a sustainable workforce.
Another aspect of economic development that can be overlooked but is vitally important to our challenge of finding workers is inclusivity and diversity.
These topics were the theme of the 7 Rivers Alliance annual State of the Region meeting held in November. We had four speakers present programs and share information about why it’s important — especially in our region, where more than 90% of our demogra, compared to 60% nationwide. That lack of racial or ethnic diversity puts us at a disadvantage to attracting a diverse and inclusive workforce.
The 7 Rivers 2017 Workforce Development Plan summarized the challenge: “The relative lack of racial or ethnic diversity in the region is notable because a diverse and inclusive workforce can offer an advantage in understanding and responding to emerging market changes as the U.S. population continues to change demographically.”
Why is diversity important to the bottom line? A diverse workforce spurs creativity within a company. Employees from diverse backgrounds offer different approaches and a variety of solutions to achieving common goals. Diverse firms often enjoy higher employee morale, making it more attractive to applicants and more likely to retain staff.
Our plan notes that the lack of diversity is a self-perpetuating issue, making it difficult to attract students of color to our colleges and universities. If students of color feel less welcome in the region, they are less likely to remain when they graduate. That also makes it difficult to retain workers of color that we recruit. A demographically homogeneous region is an impediment to attracting talent.
A deeper dive includes a focus on inclusive economic development, which is made up of community-based strategies that aims to improve economic opportunity for all, with a specific focus on disadvantaged populations — often people of color.
Inclusive growth means that more people share in the rewards of a growing economy and community. Inclusive growth communities are those that invest — through philanthropy, public policy, financial decisions, and community commitments — in the success of efforts like:
- Workforce training and talent development;
- Entrepreneurship and small business success;
- Personal financial security and access to financial resources;
- Neighborhood development and growth;
- Transportation and access; and
- Reducing gaps in health, education, safety, and housing.
The best way to achieve these efforts is through collaboration across the public, private and nonprofit sectors. Working collaboratively is the foundation of the 7 Rivers Alliance.
At the conclusion of our State of the Region meeting, I challenged participants to think about how they can bring diversity and inclusivity into their business practices.
The 7 Rivers Alliance Board of Directors in December updated our strategic plan, adding a strategic priority to improve the region’s diversity and promote inclusive growth. We plan to do this by facilitating and encouraging dialogue on diversity and inclusion with employers and economic development professionals by providing best practices on diversity and inclusion.
It’s a process that won’t happen overnight, but is important to keep at the forefront. We invite you to join this effort. It’s up to all of us to make this a welcoming region that encourages and engages a culturally diverse population.