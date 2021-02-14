7 Rivers Alliance: Working to improve region's diversity, inclusion

The world of economic development continues to evolve from days when chasing smokestacks was the surefire way of bringing industry to your community.

While business attraction and development is still important, the concept of economic development takes on a much larger and more complex role. It’s about creating and promoting a sense of community (or a region as in 7 Rivers Alliance), strong quality of life that includes first-class education and healthcare and building a sustainable workforce.

Another aspect of economic development that can be overlooked but is vitally important to our challenge of finding workers is inclusivity and diversity.

These topics were the theme of the 7 Rivers Alliance annual State of the Region meeting held in November. We had four speakers present programs and share information about why it’s important — especially in our region, where more than 90% of our demogra, compared to 60% nationwide. That lack of racial or ethnic diversity puts us at a disadvantage to attracting a diverse and inclusive workforce.