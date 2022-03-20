7 Rivers Figure Skating Club prepares for annual show

For Tomah High School senior Aly Simon the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club has meant a lot of different things over the years.

It started as a place to take skating lessons when Aly stepped on the ice for the first time, just one week shy of age 4.

It became a place to be coached in her skills as a skater, and then, to be a coach herself, taking on her own students and passing along the knowledge gained from hours and years spent on the ice.

It’s been a place to learn new skills, like how to choreograph a program.

It’s been a place to build relationships, forged in hours spent within the walls of the rink, preparing for the club’s annual spring shows, cheering on fellow club members in competitions, and celebrating the wins of passed test sessions.

“I love everything about skating,” Aly said. “I enjoy the hard work and dedication needed to succeed. I love to compete. I like coaching, meeting new people and building friendships that last a lifetime. Many of the people in the club are my second family. I have always loved skating and the club, so I keep doing it.”

While her time as a skater in the club will come to an end with her senior year, Aly has plans to keep skating when she attends the University of Wisconsin-Madison in the fall, where she’ll study nursing, with the ultimate goal of pursuing a career as an obstetrician.

The University has a Figure Skating Club where Aly can continue to skate several times a week and compete throughout the year. And, with a nearby figure skating club, similar to the one she rose up through the ranks in, Aly has an interest in possibly coaching during her time in Madison as well.

It’s taken hard work and good time management to get to where she is today, but lessons learned on ice translate well off of it too.

“I think the most important thing I’ve learned from skating is discipline,” Aly said. “From testing to competitions, there are strict rules that must be followed. It is always nerve-racking, but so worth it in the end.”

With her own time on the ice teaching discipline, Aly said coaching students of her own has brought with it another great life lesson: patience.

At Tomah High School, Aly is a member of National Honor Society, Health Occupations Students of America, and Link Crew. Getting a jump start on her future career, she also works as a CNA at the VA Hospital.

Somewhere in between school, work, extracurricular activities, and time at the ice rink, she finds time for her hobbies — painting, doing puzzles, turkey hunting, camping, fishing, kayaking, four-wheeling and making TikToks.

While discipline and patience have played a role in the success Aly has had on and off of the ice, she recognizes that her parents have played an even more significant role.

“My parents have supported me in every possible way,” she said. “First, they have always paid for me to do everything, from practice to competition and testing. Before I could drive, they always got me to where I needed to be. They have been there every step of the way to cheer me on and push me to do my best. They always encourage me to try new things.”

She said her coach, Katie Wales, has also taught her well over the years, including lots of new moves and how to “skate pretty,” as she calls it.

The many years of lessons and practice time have certainly paid off. Today, Aly is the highest tested skater in the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club, and is preparing to take her junior moves in the field and intermediate free skate tests this spring.

At the same time, Aly, along with the other 7 Rivers skaters, is getting ready for the club’s annual spring show. The 2022 show, themed, “A Wickedly Twisted Happily Ever After” will take place April 1-2, with shows at 7 p.m. on April 1 and 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on April 2 at the Tomah Ice Center.

Aly will be in seven numbers in the show, including her senior solo, and while she enjoys the chance to perform, after 14 years with the 7 Rivers Figure Skating Club, she said she’s not looking forward to this being her last show.

“This club is a major part of my life and I will miss every part of it,” she said, “You can be assured that you will see me back here whenever possible!”

