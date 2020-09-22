 Skip to main content
76 new cases in La Crosse County
76 new cases in La Crosse County

La Crosse County recorded 76 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 19.84% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

It is the third day in a row with fewer than 100 new cases after four days in a row with at least 100, and the county has averaged 115.57 new cases per day during the past seven days. While that figure is slowly dropping from its peak this past weekend, it remains higher than it was a week ago (76.86).

Total confirmed cases are up to 2,698, which grows to 2,846 when including probable cases.

Tuesday’s positivity snapped a five-day streak of a daily rate higher than 40%, and the seven- and 14-day rates -- while still high -- dropped as a result.

The seven-day rate decreased to 34.29%, down from 39% on Monday and 40.70% a week ago. The 14-day rate decreased to 36.59%, down from 38.40% on Monday, but is still higher than it was a week ago (30.36%).

Total positivity, which is up to 10.05%, eclipsed 10% for the first time. Total deaths remained at two.

In Wisconsin, 1,672 more COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 104,170.

A total of 14,770 cases are considered active -- a positivity rate of 14.2%.

Seven more deaths were reported Tuesday in the state, bringing the mortality total to 1,251.

The number of those ever hospitalized increased by 73 Tuesday, for a total of 6,765.

More testing sites announced

Two more COVID-19 testing sites have been added in La Crosse in the next few days:

• Thursday: 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Mitchell Hall, 1820 Pine St, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Hosted by La Crosse County Health Department and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. This is an indoor COVID-19 testing site at Mitchell Hall. No appointments are necessary and there is no pre-registration. This site is intended for UW-La Crosse students, but others in the community may attend.

• Monday, Sept. 28: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Drive-thru event in the county Health and Human Services parking lot on 4th Street. La Crosse County Health Department is partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to host community drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in September. Save time by registering online ahead at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/ This site is intended for La Crosse County residents. Note that lines may become long and attendees need to remain in their vehicles. Bring a book or other in-car entertainment. Be sure to have a full tank of gas. No antibody testing will be completed at this time.

Additional guidance including a traffic entry point map will be added as they are available. Find additional information on our website lacrossecounty.org/covid19.

Both sites will administer a nasal swab test. Testing is still available at local health care partners for those with symptoms.

Testing sites are open to anyone who is currently experiencing any of the following symptoms or those who have been a contact of a positive COVID-19 case, ages 5 and up.

Please note that even those with mild symptoms are encouraged to attend: fever; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; chills or repeated shaking with chills; muscle pain; headache; sore throat; new loss of taste or smell

