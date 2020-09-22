76 new cases in La Crosse County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County recorded 76 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 19.84% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

It is the third day in a row with fewer than 100 new cases after four days in a row with at least 100, and the county has averaged 115.57 new cases per day during the past seven days. While that figure is slowly dropping from its peak this past weekend, it remains higher than it was a week ago (76.86).

Total confirmed cases are up to 2,698, which grows to 2,846 when including probable cases.

Tuesday’s positivity snapped a five-day streak of a daily rate higher than 40%, and the seven- and 14-day rates -- while still high -- dropped as a result.

The seven-day rate decreased to 34.29%, down from 39% on Monday and 40.70% a week ago. The 14-day rate decreased to 36.59%, down from 38.40% on Monday, but is still higher than it was a week ago (30.36%).

Total positivity, which is up to 10.05%, eclipsed 10% for the first time. Total deaths remained at two.

In Wisconsin, 1,672 more COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday, bringing the state total of confirmed cases to 104,170.