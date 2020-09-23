76 new COVID-19 cases in La Crosse County; more testing sites announced

More testing sites announced

Two more COVID-19 testing sites have been added in La Crosse in the next few days:

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday: Mitchell Hall, 1820 Pine St., University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Hosted by La Crosse County Health Department and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. This is an indoor COVID-19 testing site at Mitchell Hall. No appointments are necessary and there is no pre-registration. This site is intended for UW-La Crosse students, but others in the community may attend.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28: Drive-thru event in the county Health and Human Services parking lot on Fourth Street. La Crosse County Health Department is partnering with the Wisconsin National Guard to host community drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites in September. Save time by registering online. This site is intended for La Crosse County residents. Note that lines may become long and attendees need to remain in their vehicles. Bring a book or other in-car entertainment. Be sure to have a full tank of gas. No antibody testing will be completed at this time.

Additional guidance including a traffic entry point map will be added as they are available. Find additional information on the county's website.

Both sites will administer a nasal swab test. Testing is still available at local health care partners for those with symptoms.

Testing sites are open to anyone who is currently experiencing any of the following symptoms or those who have been a contact of a positive COVID-19 case, ages 5 and older.

Please note that even those with mild symptoms are encouraged to attend: fever; cough; shortness of breath or difficulty breathing; chills or repeated shaking with chills; muscle pain; headache; sore throat; new loss of taste or smell.