$766,000 in pandemic recovery funds available from Wisconsin Humanities

Wisconsin nonprofit organizations that provide cultural programming in the humanities may now apply for grants of up to $20,000 from Wisconsin Humanities.

Wisconsin Humanities Recovery Grants will help the state prevent, prepare for, respond to, and recover from the pandemic through the distribution of $766,120 in federal funding provided to Wisconsin Humanities by the National Endowment for the Humanities and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The deadline for the first round of grants is July 19. Award decisions will be announced by August 13. A second and final round of grants will take place this fall.

“We were so happy to distribute $548,000 in Wisconsin Humanities CARES Relief Grants in 2020 that made a difference for 82 struggling nonprofits all across Wisconsin,” says Dena Wortzel, executive director of Wisconsin Humanities. “Now these WH Recovery Grants will help organizations who are re-building, re-opening, or even re-thinking their service to their communities as we offer funding for everything from day-to-day expenses to support for their educational programs to planning for the future.”