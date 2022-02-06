8 recipients named for Chloe Kay Eckelberg Memorial Scholarship

WEST SALEM — Eight students have been named recipients of the Chloe Kay Eckelberg Memorial Scholarship. This scholarship is in its second year and offers financial assistance to students who are connected and involved with the sport of racing at La Crosse Speedway.

The students who are this year’s recipients are:

Bethany Hofer of West Salem, Central High School graduate

Anna Bohnsack of La Crosse, West Salem High School student

Kaitlin Herman of Sparta, Bangor High School student

Haylee Gilster of West Salem, West Salem High School graduate

Jacob Iverson of West Salem, West Salem High School graduate

Ashlee Garbers of Mindoro, Bangor High School student

Madelynne Pehl of Holmen, Holmen High School student

Darci Erickson of Cashton, Cashton High School graduate

To qualify, students must be enrolled or planning to enroll at a university or technical college the following calendar year and complete a semester in good academic standing.

This memorial scholarship was established in 2020 after the loss of Chloe Kay Eckelberg. Chloe, the daughter of Jonathan and Amy Eckelberg, died unexpectedly at 9 months old. She was born into a family of racers at La Crosse Speedway.

As a way to keep Chloe’s spirit alive, this scholarship is meant to bring joy and happiness to members of the racing community as they work toward their education goals.

This scholarship is presented by Eckelberg Family Racing, Features Sports Bar in West Salem, La Crosse Speedway and Ryan Fink — Matco Tools distributor. A total of $6,500 is being awarded in scholarships this year courtesy of donors and a fundraiser held September 25, 2021.

“We are thankful for the strong support we’ve had from the racing community and beyond to provide these scholarships in memory of Chloe,” said Jonathan Eckelberg, Chloe’s dad and scholarship committee chair. “As long as there is support, we will continue raising funds and growing the program to offer this opportunity to racing families for many years to come.”

Applications for the 2023 scholarship will be available next spring. Reminders will be posted on the Eckelberg Family Racing Facebook page. If you have questions, want to request an application or are interested in supporting this scholarship, please email eckelbergracing@gmail.com.

