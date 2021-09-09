 Skip to main content
9/11 prayer service set for FSPA Prayer Garden at Viterbo University.
The community is welcome to join in a prayer service commemorating the 20th anniversary of the events on Sept. 11, 2001, and all those that were affected by them, on Friday at 11 a.m. in the FSPA Prayer Garden at Viterbo University.

Reflections will be provided by Lieutenant Colonel Erik S. Archer, professor of military science and chair of the military science department at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo University, and Winona State University.

