9 to compete for two titles in Onalaska

Nine young ladies will compete for the titles of Miss Onalaska and Miss Onalaska’s Outstanding Teen 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. at the La Crosse Country Club, located at 300 Marcou Road, Onalaska.

Competing for Miss Onalaska are Emma Garrison, Christina Weaver, Tasian Arjes, Ava Krause and Morgan Mohler.

Competing for Miss Onalaska’s Outstanding Teen are Hannah Reischl, Peighton Akins, Trinity Horstman and Keira Dorado.

The Miss Onalaska Scholarship Organization is pleased to be back and continue to provide scholarships and be involved in the local community.

New title holders will have the opportunity to go on to compete in June at the Miss Wisconsin state competition.

Both current state titleholders, Miss Wisconsin Jennifer Schmidt and Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen Eve Vanden Heuvel, will attend the event Saturday.

Tickets are sold at the door, according to Brenda Tuescher, director, Miss Onalaska Scholarship Organization. For more visit www.missonalaskascholarshiporg.com

