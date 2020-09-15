90 new cases in La Crosse County; Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative to factor university case counts in weekly recommendation

The UW-L Covid-19 dashboard counts only those students tested at the campus Student Health Center, and percent positive cases vary widely dependent on the number of tests administered on a given day. However, the number of available "isolation" spaces available is filling up rapidly, with 75% (98 out of 130) occupied as of Monday.

"A two-week quarantine can be one tool to help reduce contact with other community members and help to slow the spread of COVID-19, as we do continue to see an increase in cases in this population," Smith says. "We do have a team that is regularly connecting with all college campuses in La Crosse County."

The university also administers two types of tests: Antigen, which have less accurate but quicker results, and PCR, the converse. If a student receives both tests, both are included in the count, meaning the number of positive tests will be higher than the number of confirmed cases, the latter which is used to inform the daily percent positive.

"This percentage is in no way intended to represent the ratio of positive cases compared to the full student body or campus community. It reflects testing administered to both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals," UW-L states.