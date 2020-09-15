90 new cases in La Crosse County; Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative to factor university case counts in weekly recommendation

La Crosse County recorded 90 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 67.16% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has reported at least 90 new cases in three of the past four days while averaging 76.86 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure has more than tripled from a week ago (21.29).
Total confirmed cases are up to 1,889, which grows to 2,018 when including probable cases.
The seven- and 14-day positivity rates, both of which have now been above 20% for three days in a row, jumped again Tuesday.
The seven-day rate increased to 40.70%, up from 37.38% on Monday and 15.83% a week ago. The 14-day rate increased to 30.36%, up from 26.69% on Monday and 14.79% a week ago.
Total positivity is up to 7.71%, and total deaths remained at two.
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative emphasizes that daily case numbers are not necessarily representative of community risk level, as numbers fluctuate based on how many test results came back on a given day, testing supply and other factors.
The Collaborative suggests looking at the seven-day rolling average, updated on its website on Wednesday afternoons, for a more accurate depiction of the local pandemic status.
College update
Western Technical College launched its COVID-19 dashboard Monday. The school reported five total active cases, all students and all at the La Crosse campus. Of those cases, three are new this week and two are in isolation in the residence hall.
Western says that it will update its dashboard on Wednesdays each week.
Viterbo had 63 confirmed active student cases as of Monday.
UW-La Crosse, which reports previous day totals, recorded a total of 29 tests -- five from PCR tests and 24 from antigen tests -- on Monday. Positivity for Monday’s PCR tests was 71.43%, while the rate for the antigen tests was 19.51%.
Response to UW-L dorm quarantine
Earlier this week, due to a high number of positive COVID-19 tests among students, UW-L officials issued a two-week shelter-in-place mandate for all on-campus residences, as well as a temporary shift to online classes and the closure of campus facilities.
The decision has left some students and parents questioning whether the decision was too extreme, and the Tribune reached out to Maggie Smith, public health information officer, for the La Crosse County Health Department's perspective on the university's response.
"The percent positive test numbers and recent increase in cases is concerning," Smith says. "We know that students are being tested on campus, and also at our local community testing sites and health systems. As our case data page on our couleecovid19.org website indicates, the 20-29 year old age group has seen the largest increase in cases in recent days and weeks. The impacts to our community from this increase in cases can be significant, and we do not want to see these numbers continue to increase."
The UW-L Covid-19 dashboard counts only those students tested at the campus Student Health Center, and percent positive cases vary widely dependent on the number of tests administered on a given day. However, the number of available "isolation" spaces available is filling up rapidly, with 75% (98 out of 130) occupied as of Monday.
"A two-week quarantine can be one tool to help reduce contact with other community members and help to slow the spread of COVID-19, as we do continue to see an increase in cases in this population," Smith says. "We do have a team that is regularly connecting with all college campuses in La Crosse County."
The university also administers two types of tests: Antigen, which have less accurate but quicker results, and PCR, the converse. If a student receives both tests, both are included in the count, meaning the number of positive tests will be higher than the number of confirmed cases, the latter which is used to inform the daily percent positive.
"This percentage is in no way intended to represent the ratio of positive cases compared to the full student body or campus community. It reflects testing administered to both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals," UW-L states.
The numbers from the university, Smith says, are an informative tool, though the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative data "provides an overall picture of what is happening with COVID-19 countywide. Each tool plays an important role in educating our community about what is happening with COVID-19 -- both on the UWL campus and community-wide."
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, Smith says, will take the university case numbers into account when providing community guidance and recommendations when the case data, demographics and metrics are updated Wednesday afternoon.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
