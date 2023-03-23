The owners of Rivoli Theatre were planning to commission a mural for a hallway space when a striking piece of history was uncovered.

It was over a century ago when Rivoli opened to the public, a stunning Spanish style vaudeville venue. The Spanish theme carried over during its conversion to a movie theater in 1931, but with each round of remodeling and redecorating over the decades original features were lost.

Now, as siblings and Rivoli owners Jonathan, Clara and Philip Gelatt work to restore the theater to its 1930s glory, they are eagerly awaiting surprises, with the recent reveal of a massive painting adding to the excitement.

The Gelatts, who purchased the Rivoli last summer, are planning restorations throughout the main theater as funding and historic tax credits allow. Only small steps have been taken thus far — "a lick of paint here, lick of paint there, tear out some old cabinetry, all that kind of stuff," Jonathan said — and it was during some minor work the painting was discovered.

Looking for ways to "pretty up" an area leading to the bathrooms, Jonathan engaged local artist Jennifer Morris to potentially paint a mural.

"We'd been looking at the wall and measuring it out and deciding what to do," Jonathan said. "And she'd asked if anything had ever been there before because it seemed like there should have been. And I said, 'You know, I really don't know. I have no idea.'"

A couple of weeks later Morris was at the Rivoli for a birthday party while the wall was being worked on. As she walked by, Morris noticed something behind a piece of wallpaper that was curling up.

"She saw a corner of it and said, 'Hey, is it okay if I peel some of this off?' And I said, 'Sure,'" Jonathan recalled. "And sure enough there's this giant mural behind there. We have some employees who've been there almost 15 years now and they had no idea it was there, like nobody had any clue."

The painting, about 8 feet by 11 feet, depicts a man dressed in black pants and woman in a green ensemble dancing against a pink background.

"They seem to be wearing either Luchador or matador masks, which could have some connection to the Spanish villa wallpaper that used to be in our lobby," Jonathan said. "We're still trying to figure out who commissioned it, who the literal artist was. I mean, if anybody out there knows, it would be great if they send any information. Because it's still largely a mystery to us."

An architect working with the Rivoli on historic restoration believes the art deco style painting was done in the 1930s, and in the future Jonathan plans to have a professional come in "and do their best to restore it -- remove any damaged portions, possibly refurbish it with new paints."

Discovering historic treasures, Jonathan said, is "one of my favorite things about the building and the theater so far. You never know what is there. This one was a total surprise for us.

"So now I definitely want to go around and start picking at paint everywhere and see if there's anything else cool behind it. But I don't think that would be too productive."