93 more COVID cases in La Crosse County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County recorded 93 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 70.99% positivity rate Sunday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported at least 90 new cases on eight of the past nine days, including six days with at least 100 cases, while averaging 116.29 new cases per day during the past seven days. That figure is lower than it was Saturday (121.43), but remains much higher than a week ago (61.14).

Total confirmed cases are up to 2,568, which grows to 2,706 when including probable cases.

The seven-day positivity rate dipped slightly Sunday, from 41.85% on Saturday to 40.08%, though it is still higher than it was a week ago (28.57%). The 14-day rate increased to 35.19%, up from 32.31% on Saturday and 23.57% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 9.75%, and total deaths remained at two.

In Wisconsin, positive cases grew Sunday by 1,665 to 101,227 total.

While the daily total is down significantly from Friday's record high of 2,533, the average for the past seven days stands at 1,720 daily cases, a record high for that figure. One week ago, the average was 1,142 daily cases.