94th District: Doyle, Huebsch discuss priorities

Candidates for the 94th Assembly seat recently answered a series of Tribune questions and provided information about themselves. Here are the responses from challenger Ryan Huebsch (R) and incumbent Rep. Steve Doyle (D) followed by their bio information.

What policies do you think would best support farmers in the 94th District?

Huebsch: Wisconsin has been known for farming since before we were a state. In America’s Dairyland, protecting our farms and farm community is essential. Legislation like the Right to Farm and Use Value Assessment, which protects farms from being zoned or taxed out of existence, have my support. But beyond those, we need to recognize that most of Wisconsin’s farms are family businesses struggling to survive in today’s economy. They need the same things most businesses need.

Farms need a qualified and dedicated workforce. Farmers know how to care for their land and protect clean water, the most essential part of farming. Reasonable regulations should come from the farm community, not some cubicle in Madison. And farm families need tax relief. We need to keep more money with the people who earn it. It is difficult to understand how family farms across Wisconsin are struggling, while they sit on a nearly $4 billion surplus in Madison.

Doyle: There are a number of policies I have been working on that would help our farmers. For starters, we need to improve rural broadband. We need to support creative solutions to ensure our farmers are able to export their products. And we need to make sure our rural communities have the resources they need so that farmers are able to succeed and enjoy their lives outside of farming — that means better roads, well funded schools, and access to health care.

How urgent do you think it is to act on climate change, and what policies do you support to combat its effects, especially in the 94th District?

Doyle: I think climate change is an incredibly urgent matter and one we should be acting on right now. I support a wide range of policies from returning scientists to our Department of Natural Resources to removing barriers for electric car charging stations across our state. The state has received $78 million from the federal government to increase the number of charging stations. This is an endeavor that is best done in cooperation with the private sector rather than as a governmental program. La Crosse County is a showcase for how to do energy conservation right. We have utilized numerous innovations from solar power to LED lights to our partnership with Gundersen to use landfill gas to heat their Onalaska facility. When I was County Board Chair, I frequently noted that “green” isn’t just a color referencing the environment; it is also the color of money, and our county has saved our taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars with our energy innovation efforts. I am working to have the state adopt these same policies.

Huebsch: Although climate change is an important issue, there are much more urgent issues facing Wisconsin, and we can have a much greater impact on the issues of a failing economy, high gas prices, crushing inflation and rising crime rates. Wisconsin will transition to a more renewable based energy system as quickly as possible, but must do so without jeopardizing reliable energy sources for our homes and businesses. I recently toured Olson Solar Company in Onalaska, one of the many businesses in the renewable industry that is providing good jobs and a path to more renewable sources of energy. But the urgency in Wisconsin is fixing our economy and bringing down inflation so families can recover from the burden we’ve been saddled with the past 18 months.

A number of school districts in the region are hosting referendums this fall, with some citing stagnant state funding as an issue. Do you think the state should boost funding for school districts, and where do you rank schools when it comes to prioritizing state funding?

Huebsch: Funding for K-12 schools is the top priority in the state budget. According to the National Center for Education Statistics, public school enrollment in Wisconsin has dropped the last 10 years, from over 871,000 students in 2011 to just under 830,000 in 2021, a reduction of over 4.6%. Yet in that same 10-year period, funding for public instruction in the state budget has increased almost 30%, from $10.2 billion in 2009-11 to over $13.3 billion in the 2021-22. And in the current state budget passed just last year, public instruction saw another increase of over $650 million. And that doesn’t include the increased amount of money schools receive from our property tax.

I will continue to keep public instruction the top funding priority in our state budget. In fact, I’m the only candidate in this race that went to K-12 public schools, being a proud graduate of the West Salem school district. But parents have become much more aware of the need to have an active role in the education of their children and greater oversight of their schools. I will support opportunities for parents to provide the best educational option for their child.

Doyle: We have a state surplus of several billion dollars. We should be using some of that money to make sure our schools have the resources they need in order to best prepare our students for success. School districts should not have to beg our property taxpayers for money—the state needs to meet its commitment to fund two-thirds of the cost of public education.The state is currently working with a $3.8 billion budget surplus. How do you think that money should be spent?

Doyle: We have a large surplus and we should be putting that money back to work for Wisconsinites. Those dollars were collected from our taxpayers, so we should give some of it back. A middle class tax cut is needed to help struggling families deal with inflation and the cost of gas and health care. Second, we should spend money on our infrastructure. The latest budget included $100 million in local road funding, but there is still more work to be done. Finally, that money should be used to make sure our schools have what they need.

Huebsch: A surplus in the state budget means the state collected more money from the taxpayers than they needed when they set the budget. That surplus should go back to the people who earned it, the taxpayers of Wisconsin.

There are an infinite number of government programs that some politicians would like to spend the excess tax revenue on, but at a time when families are struggling, our economy is in recession, food and gas prices keep climbing, the best thing we can do is let the taxpayers spend their own money, and make sure we don’t take more than we need from them again.

Ryan Huebsch

Age: 27. September 9, 1995

Hometown: Born in Onalaska. Raised in West Salem.

Family: Single

Job: Manufacturer – Acoustic Design of America

Prior elected office: None

Education: Bachelor of Science, Political Science – University of Wisconsin – La Crosse

Email or website:

Steve Doyle

Age: 64, May 21, 1958

Hometown: La Crosse,

Family: Married, two children.

Job: Lawyer, Johns Flaherty and Collins; Legislator, State of Wisconsin

Prior elected office: County Board: 1986—present

State Assembly: 2011—present

Other public service:

Coulee Region Humane Society (president)

Family Resource Center Board

Family and Children Center Board

Education: Law Degree, University of Wisconsin—Madison

Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, University of Wisconsin—La Crosse

Email or website: