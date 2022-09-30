95th Assembly candidates answer Tribune questions

Candidates for the 95th Assembly seat recently answered a series of Tribune questions and provide information about themselves. Here are the responses from challenger Chris Woodard (R) and incumbent Rep. Jill Billings (D), followed by their bio information.

What do you think is the top issue facing the district that you want to tackle?

Woodard: I believe the top issue besides community safety would have to be PFAS on French Island. Many other communities around the state are dealing with this same issue, it seems like little movement has happened. Quite frankly, we don’t have any more time. We have people who cannot drink from their faucets, which for a great state like Wisconsin is completely unacceptable. We need to work harder to help these people in a multitude of ways, whether it be procuring a municipal water source and providing connection to the homes of those affected or individual well clean up. We need to act now to help these people.

Billings: It is difficult to pick one issue. Education is a top issue in my district, including early childhood care, K-12 schools and higher sducation — Viterbo University, Western Technical College and University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. Children need a good, healthy start in life. We know that the majority of brain development occurs in the early years. We must have quality, accessible, affordable childcare in our area. This also aids in attracting and keeping a workforce, as parents need good childcare. In K-12 we have seen our school board and administration struggle with budget whether it’s fair pay for teachers or infrastructure needs. The state must come through on the commitment to the two-thirds funding formula so K-12 schools are adequately funded. Finally, our higher education institutions add immensely to our quality of life and are major economic engines for the Coulee Region. They provide us with a quality, trained and educated workforce for our businesses and healthcare institutions. The important investment in our higher education institutions also promotes innovation for the future of Wisconsin.

How urgent do you think it is to act on climate change, and what policies do you support to combat its effects, especially in the 95th District?

Billings: We must act urgently to combat climate change, and there are efforts we can implement here in the 95th District. For example, I co-sponsored the Forward on Climate legislative package, which includes a variety of actions to combat climate change, create good paying jobs and protect Wisconsin for future generations. Included in that package is legislation to provide state funding and staffing resources to help communities plan for the impacts of climate change. Tools like this will make it easier to account for our local effects of climate change and combat them. Additionally, the Forward on Climate package would provide more funding to Focus on Energy, a proven program, to help businesses and individuals to implement cost-effective energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. In our region, we have already felt some of the effects of climate change, such as increased heavy rainfall, which induces flooding and taxes our infrastructure. These effects will only increase in the coming years, so I believe these efforts to combat climate change are necessary now.

Woodard: Our climate is very important, it helps to sustain life. It is important to note that clean energy is not quite affordable at this time. Many believe utility companies should use more clean energy. However, those costs would be passed down to consumers, many of whom cannot simply afford increases. I would support efforts by private households and businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and policies that boost clean energy usage while keeping utilities reasonable.

La Crosse Schools is currently eyeing one of the largest referendums in state history, partly because state funding for schools hasn’t grown in recent years. Do you think the state should boost funding for school districts, and where do you rank schools when it comes to prioritizing state funding?

Woodard: Wisconsin received nearly $2.6 billion in federal aid for K-12 schools. In addition to this, state aid to schools has increased every year for nine years. Last session, Legislative Republicans passed a budget that provided significant increases in funding for K-12 education, including increases for school-based mental health and special education funding. I support continuing to fund schools as our children are our future. I do not, however, support the current La Crosse School District referendum.

Billings: Public schools are the backbone of a functioning democracy and, as such, are one of my highest priorities. Good schools foster healthy families and communities and as vital institutions; I believe we must prioritize adequately funding schools at the state level. We must return to the promised two-thirds funding that existed under Gov. Tommy Thompson to get out of the loop of requiring referendums all over the state to bridge gaps in funding. Additionally, given the challenges that face this generation of students as a product of distance learning during the pandemic, we must fully fund schools to shore up the educational deficits and address student mental health. I have supported Gov. Evers’ proposed investments into K-12 education, which included $800 million in additional aid, raised special education reimbursement to 50% and raised school district revenue limits to allow more funds to be spent directly in classrooms. These policy efforts will allow us to revitalize our school systems, attracting teachers to good paying jobs, and attracting new families to our communities where they know their children will receive a high quality education.

The state is currently working with a $3.8 billion budget surplus. How do you think that money should be spent?

Billings: A significant portion of the surplus should go back to taxpayers. I have heard from people who are struggling to pay heating bills and are feeling the pinch of the increase in groceries, fuel and consumer goods. The return of surplus dollars would be a needed relief for hard working families and those on fixed incomes in our area. I would also put in some surplus funding to help create healthy children and families. The National Forum on Early Childhood Policy and Programs found that high quality early childhood programs can yield a $4-$9 return for every $1 invested. That investment in the early life of children can save dollars and human suffering down the road. This includes mental health, substance abuse and incarceration costs.

Woodard: I think we should be sending at least a portion of this money back to taxpayers. We can also continue to focus on cutting income taxes for middle-class families or eliminating the burdensome personal property tax which continues to hamper some small businesses. The ways in which this money is utilized should be well thought out and not used recklessly.

Chris Woodard

Age: 36 years old, born on Feb. 25, 1986

Hometown: I live in La Crosse, grew up in Wisconsin Rapids

Family: Married, one child

Job: HRIS Analyst at Kwik Trip Inc.

Prior elected office: La Crosse City Council Member since 2021

Other public service: Washburn Neighborhood Association, chair since 2020

Education: Western Tech, Entry Level Firefighter 1&2

Jill Billings

Age: 60 years old, born on Jan. 19, 1962

Hometown: Stewartville, Minnesota

Family: Single, two children

Job: State Assembly Representative, State of Wisconsin

Prior elected office: La Crosse County Board, 2004-2012

Other public service: Brownie Troop Co-Leader, Emerson Elementary 2007-2010, Volunteer Emerson Elementary, Northwoods Elementary, Lincoln Middle School, Sunday School Teacher, English Lutheran Church 2005-2008, Teacher ESL and Citizenship to Hmong adults, The Friendship Program 1991-2000

Education: Bachelor of Arts, English, Augsburg College

Email or website: jillbillingsforassembly.com