A castle fit for a hobbit

"In a hole in the ground there lived a hobbit. Not a nasty, dirty wet hole filled with ends of worms and an oozy mess…it was a hobbit hole and that means comfort.” From The Hobbit by J.R.R.; Tolkien

In today’s world of skyrocketing energy costs, the earth home built in Onalaska by James and John Olson of Olson Construction Inc. is a hobbit’s best dream. While its energy consumption is dwarf-sized, its giant-sized view of the surrounding ridges is both soothing and spectacular.

Although the home is still on the grid, it remains energy independent for up to a week on four KiloVault® HAB™ units fed from a solar array. The system powers a boiler that circulates hot water beneath the flooring and creates an even heat for the home’s three zones. The ambiance of two wood burning stoves supplements the system. When all systems are online, the power-consumption is nearly net-zero.

“It’s the thermal mass that keeps the temperature regulated,” explained James Olson during a walk-through of the nearly finished project. “During the summer when the temperature index outside was 102 (degrees) it was 68 inside without air conditioning. When it was below zero during the winter, it stayed at 46,” he said.

The consistent inside temperature is due in part by the 10-inch thick reinforced concrete walls. After pouring the concrete shell, workers sealed the “roof” of the home and covered it with a layer of dirt, followed by insulation and a rubber membrane. Then more dirt seeded with wildflowers. “You can drive a skid-steer on top of it,” smiled Olson, “that’s how strong it is.”

Humidity can often be a problem in earth homes, so for comfort the Olson’s added a whole-house dehumidifier. Light can also be a concern, but the home is designed in a traditional ranch style and takes advantage of widows in all the major living areas. The open concept and vaulted ceiling throughout gives the feel of spaciousness.

The approximately 2000 square foot home is a two-bedroom, two bath design and includes a small library and exercise nook along with a 2-car attached garage. Upgrades include cherry cabinets and large walk-in pantry with a wine rack. Other amenities include solid oak doors, ceramic tile floors, and smart-house features.

“It’s a unique product,” said Olson and “fully customizable.” Meaning that more modules can be poured to accommodate larger families.

Two years ago the Olson’s were approached by their client who had purchased 10 acres with the intent of building an earth home. After planning and permits, the actual construction took less than a year. Building costs are estimated at about 30% to 40% higher than traditional construction, but there’s an upside.

“It’s very low maintenance,” said Olson. “And it will last forever.”

And that’s very important to a hobbit.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0