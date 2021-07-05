A Chance Encounter: 'You Finish the Story' round three concludes

We had reached Mrs. Cole’s destination and saw her two friends waiting inside the entryway. There were bountiful blooming flowering plants just by the door. We bid adieu, admiring the pink and white explosion of flowering peonies and their perfumey scent.

I blinked and it hit me. I had not gotten my phone out of the street.

Chills went up and down my spine as I trotted back to the spot I thought my phone should be. I was sweating and thought I might have a heart attack. I could not even find a busted piece of plastic left behind. Thoughts of going through the rest of the day without a phone made my head swim. How would I connect with him?

I sat on a bench near the Mississippi and dazedly watched the ducks being fed by someone sitting on one of the many green metal park benches. The motor of a Bayliner boat attracted my attention, and I looked up to see the white wake it was cutting as it sliced through the water.