La Crosse is getting ready for spring — hopefully. This week's episode of A Closer Look goes behind the scenes at the Hillview Urban Agriculture Center, where program manager Natalie Kostman shares some news on upcoming events to help gardeners and plant enthusiasts prepare for the thaw.
A Closer Look: Hillview Urban Agriculture Center
From the A closer look: Videos explore iconic places in La Crosse area series
