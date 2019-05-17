Try 3 months for $3

On this week's episode of A Closer Look, Matt Werth, operations manager at Green Circle Recycling, shares what can and cannot be recycled and provides a behind the scenes look into the process.

+12 Photos: What happens to your trash and recycling in La Crosse?

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.

In this Series

A closer look: Videos explore iconic places in La Crosse area

Updated article

A Closer Look: How the La Crosse recycling plant works

article

A Closer Look: Children's Museum of La Crosse

article

A Closer Look: Inside the Hixon House in La Crosse

15 updates

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for $3

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.