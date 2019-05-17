On this week's episode of A Closer Look, Matt Werth, operations manager at Green Circle Recycling, shares what can and cannot be recycled and provides a behind the scenes look into the process.
A Closer Look: How the La Crosse recycling plant works
From the A closer look: Videos explore iconic places in La Crosse area series
Elizabeth Beyer
Elizabeth Beyer
Data, interactive and video journalist
Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.
In this Series
