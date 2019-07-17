{{featured_button_text}}

On this week's episode of A Closer Look, we take a behind-the-scenes look at La Crosse Fire Department Station No. 1 to find out how first responders live in their home away from home. La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam also shares the department's plans to update outdated stations and equipment.

+16 From Tribune files: Fires damage La Crosse area buildings

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is the agriculture, data, interactive, audio and video journalist with the La Crosse Tribune.

In this Series

A closer look: Videos explore iconic places in La Crosse area

article

A Closer Look: Inside La Crosse Fire Department Station No. 1 and a look at future facility needs

article

A Closer Look: Norskedalen Nature & Heritage Center

article

A Closer Look: Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum

20 updates

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.