A Closer Look: Inside the Castle on Cass

Castle La Crosse Bed and Breakfast co-owner Brandon Rigger takes us inside the city's award-winning crown jewel for an exclusive tour.
To see photos taken inside the La Crosse icon in 2017, click here.
For a list of National Register of Historic Places in La Crosse County, click here.
