On this week's episode of A Closer Look, Shelly Fortner, executive director of The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse gives us a tour of the North Side's volunteer-run community garden, where city residents can collect free produce during designated distribution hours.
top story
A Closer Look: Kane Street Community Garden in La Crosse
From the A closer look: Videos explore iconic places in La Crosse area series
Elizabeth Beyer
Data, interactive and video journalist
Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.
