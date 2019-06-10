A Closer Look: La Crosse Nature Guide

On this week's episode of A Closer Look Paula Silha, health education manager at the La Crosse County Health Department, shares one of her favorite outdoor spots and more information on where to find hiking trails and outdoor activities in the La Crosse area.
To check out hiking trails in the area, visit the La Crosse Nature Guide website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.