A Closer Look: La Crosse Nature Guide

On this week's episode of A Closer Look Paula Silha, health education manager at the La Crosse County Health Department, shares one of her favorite outdoor spots and more information on where to find hiking trails and outdoor activities in the La Crosse area.

To check out hiking trails in the area, visit the La Crosse Nature Guide website.

Data, interactive and video journalist

Elizabeth Beyer is a data, interactive and video journalist with the River Valley Media Group.

