Try 1 month for 99¢

PhoneCo co-owner Mary Knappen tells the story of her and her husband, Ron's, life's work. The antique refurbishing company provides phones to collectors and Hollywood alike from their office and warehouse space in Galesville.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

In this Series

A closer look: Videos explore iconic places in La Crosse area

article

A Closer Look: PhoneCo Inc. in Galesville

article

A Closer Look: The Pump House Regional Arts Center

article

A Closer Look: What happens after you flush in La Crosse?

7 updates

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.