A Closer Look: What happens after you flush in La Crosse?

On this week's episode of A Closer Look, we take a deep dive into the bowels of La Crosse and explore the city's wastewater treatment facility to find out what happens after you flush.
For more information, here's a 2017 story by the La Crosse Tribune about the wastewater treatment plant in La Crosse.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.