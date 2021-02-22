A desire to create: Photographer Trenity White continues to pursue his passions amid a worldwide pandemic

In addition to being a professional photographer, White doubles as the sole creator of the fashion brand Adaptive. He said entering the clothing industry over the last few years is something he has always wanted to do, as creative people commonly express themselves both in their work and their apparel.

“The brand came from learning to grow from what’s around you, adapting to it and overcoming it,” White said. “For me, I had to adapt when I moved to the area and learn how to live and thrive in a new area. And besides just loving the fashion side of it, I wanted to incorporate some meaning into the brand as well. I needed it to be something I cared about.”

Adaptive sports merchandise such as beanies, dad hats, snapbacks, shirts, jackets and a variety of other goods. White said the reception to the stylish brand has been humbling and inspiring.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It grew a lot faster than I thought it would,” White said. “It’s been growing quite a bit and I’ve been able to show support both ways with artists in the area who wear Adaptive merchandise. I’m happy to be able to collaborate with a lot of creative people through both photography and the brand.”