A fourth for old time's sake: 'You Finish the Story' calls for an encore

“Everett!” he calls, raspy baritone carrying over the heads of a dozen clusters of families and music patrons. The man looks up, white brows jumping beneath the brim of a threadbare Portobello fedora. “Sparks, it is you!”

Neil sits up some in his chair, wistfulness and nervous anticipation rising within him as he offers his old friend a grin.

“Come on over, set ’er down,” he invites, seeing that Everett is accompanied only by his own folding chair and a sturdy black cane. Wiry white hair spills from beneath the man’s hat, and a matching beard nearly brushes the collar of a plain pinstripe flannel. Dark eyes, set in a dark face above an unremarkable COVID-conscious mask, are as warm with familiarity as they were some forty years past.

Everett strolls over, winding his way between the clusters of families dotting the grass. He sits down, letting his cane rest, and removes his mask to reveal a smile.

“Ever the early birds,” Everett rumbles. Decades have not robbed him of his voice, the deep rich sound Neil had once likened to what a mountain might sound like, given a soul. “It’s been too long, Mister Young.”

Neil barks out a laugh. “The resemblance has hardly beared out, old friend. And neither has the career.”