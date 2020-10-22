A grand gesture: Jerry Raddatz makes generous donation to Winona Senior High

There are days where Jerry Raddatz seemingly has to pinch himself.

A true baseball savant, Raddatz, 82, has spent 50 years devoting his life to one of the few things he has ever truly loved, including the last 30 years coming as a Major League scout for the Cincinnati Reds and Los Angeles Dodgers. But Raddatz would be the first one to say none of this would have been possible if not for Winona Senior High.

That’s why, on Thursday morning, Raddatz donated $50,000 to the WSHS activities department as a way to say thank you for giving him an opportunity when no one else would in 1970, as well as for sticking with him for 20 years as a baseball coach and teacher.

“I’ve appreciated my last 50 years — I started here in 1970,” Raddatz said. “And now in 2020, I have been the luckiest person in the world. I have had 50 grand years, and it was all because of Winona High School. Had Winona not given me an opportunity to coach my second year here, none of this would have happened. They gave me 50 grand years, so now I’m giving them 50 grand.”

The money will be split up between the different activities programs, as well as be used for scholarships. It’s a big boost considering the strain most schools are under during these difficult times.