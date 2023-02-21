The UW-La Crosse Mississippi Valley Archaeology Center will host a presentation on recent recovery and identification of military service members lost during World War II.

UWL alumnus Gregg Jamison will share his experiences serving as the lead archaeologist on the UW-Madison Missing in Action Recovery and Identification Project. Jamison will speak on “The UW MIA Recovery and Identification Project: Bringing Missing Service Members Home” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, in 1400 Centennial Hall. He will include reflections on methods, challenges, successes and the project's goals. A social will begin at 7 p.m. in the Hall of Nations, Centennial Hall. Admission to the lecture and social is free.

Since 2016, the UW MIA Recovery and Identification Project has been working with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) to identify, recover and repatriate the remains of service members lost during WW II. The project combines archaeological, forensic and historical research methods to conduct recovery missions in western Europe. The multi-disciplinary approach provides students and volunteers with valuable fieldwork, service, and leadership experiences, and helps fulfill the promise to bring all missing service members home.

Jamison is an assistant professor of anthropology at UW-Milwaukee at Waukesha. More information about the UW MIA project can be found at: https://onwisconsin.uwalumni.com/features/a-hero-comes-home/

For additional information about the presentation and other MVAC activities, visit: