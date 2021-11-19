'A Hixon Family Christmas' on display for visitors

The La Crosse County Historical Society presents “A Hixon Family Christmas” at the Hixon House, 429 7th St. N., La Crosse.
Visitors can see the Hixon House decorated for a family Christmas circa 1905, enjoy the sounds of holiday music emanating from the Steinway piano and have a holiday treat in the Visitors’ Center.
Hours and dates are November 27 & 28 and December 4 & 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets are as follows: LCHS members $6, students $8, seniors $12, adults $15. Tickets can be purchased at www.lchshistory.org or at the door.
