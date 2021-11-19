 Skip to main content
'A Hixon Family Christmas' on display for visitors

Hixon House

A La Crosse County Historical Society docent plays Christmas music for visitors on the front parlor piano Saturday during the Hixon House Holiday Showcase in 2018 (file photo)

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The La Crosse County Historical Society presents “A Hixon Family Christmas” at the Hixon House, 429 7th St. N., La Crosse.

Visitors can see the Hixon House decorated for a family Christmas circa 1905, enjoy the sounds of holiday music emanating from the Steinway piano and have a holiday treat in the Visitors’ Center.

Hours and dates are November 27 & 28 and December 4 & 5, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Tickets are as follows: LCHS members $6, students $8, seniors $12, adults $15. Tickets can be purchased at www.lchshistory.org or at the door.

