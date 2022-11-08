 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A holiday classic returns to the Toland Theatre stage

The University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Department of Theatre Arts proudly presents the holiday family classic, "A Christmas Carol," by Charles Dickens and adapted for the stage by Barbra Field.

"A Christmas Carol" is a beloved and timeless Christmas story that teaches the importance of giving, family and the true spirit of Christmas. It will show at 7:30 p.m. Dec.  2-3 and 8-10, and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 11, in the Toland Theatre in the Center for the Arts on the UW-L campus on the corner of 16th and Vine streets. 

The show tells the story of a disgruntled, old, cranky money lender, Ebenezer Scrooge. On Christmas Eve, Scrooge learns his stinginess and uncaring attitude toward others could doom him to walk the earth after death wearing a heavy chain of his own creation. But after a restless night of visits from Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future, Scrooge revisits forgotten memories of his past and learns of his likely future should he continue in the error of his ways. 

Tickets are on sale at www.uwlax.edu/theatre-arts. In person/phone ticket sales begin at 1 p.m. Nov. 28. Box office hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour before show times.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for senior/non-UWL students and $8 for UW-L students; call (608) 785-6696. All tickets printed at the box office or held at will call will incur an additional fee. Patrons are encouraged to buy their tickets online and download the tickets to their phone/email. Assigned seating. Assisted listening devices are available upon request at the theatre’s coat check.

 

PRODUCTION TEAM

Mary Leonard (Director), Carson Kreger (Stage Manager), Joe Anderson (Costume Designer), Mandy Kolbe (Scenic Designer), Ben Golden (Sound Designer), Brodyn Byington (Lighting Designer), Megan Morey (Technical Director), Dana Leis (Rigging/Special Effects), Laura Felde (Sound Engineer)

