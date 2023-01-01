'A lasting impact on everyone they meet': People of the Year Andrew and Jamie Dahl lead a life of service

“Philanthropy is embedded in their DNA — it’s just who they are and what they do.”

In the region, the name Dahl is associated with a family’s over-a-century-old auto dealership. In the La Crosse community, it is also synonymous with generosity, initiative and heartfelt commitment to causes across the board.

Jamie and Andrew Dahl have “been giving back for decades,” and their efforts are being recognized today with their naming as the La Crosse Tribune’s People of the Year.

An accolade typically bestowed on one individual, Jamie and Andrew were nominated by Heather Steinhoff of Dahl as “a team unit.” Steinhoff, on behalf of the Dahl staff, wrote in her letter: “They are such a wonderful example of a marriage, a team, a true partnership leading their family, the business and the community. They rely heavily on their Christian faith to guide them on how best to serve through daily prayer time together.”

Those minutes of prayer, shared each morning at 6:20, have led the couple to dedicate themselves and their resources to addiction recovery, mental health, youth, the arts and more.

Says Andrew: “We’re just trying to be obedient to what God calls us. We have learned that when we answer the call, he hasn’t let us down yet.”

Sharing the gift of recovery

Addiction hits close to home for Andrew Dahl, who lost his mother to alcoholism and battled alcohol and drug addiction himself. He began recovery after finding God and put forth a message of hope and forgiveness with the founding of Adult & Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin, a faith-based residential recovery center and sober living facility for women.

“Andrew and Jamie believe that impactful philanthropy happens when three things align: life experiences provide wisdom and empathy in a particular area; God given gifts and talents are used to help others; and an overwhelming need exists in the community,” says Steinhoff.

For Andrew and his brothers, mental health and addiction were “very much a part of our world,” with their mother in and out of treatment centers before her traumatic death. The siblings formed a foundation in her honor that ultimately helped Andrew and Jamie establish ATCWW, which focuses on women who, often, are the nucleus of the family.

“If we can get mom healthy, there is a ripple effect (to spouses, kids, etc),’” Andrew says. “We have seen it in graduates — they develop new relationships.”

Unique to ATCWW is its holistic approach to recovery — healing the mind, body and soul — with the understanding that addiction is often rooted in trauma. The year long program has served over 70 women since its opening in 2019, with 78% of graduates remaining sober post graduation. The center expanded last June to add a seven-bed aftercare wing that offers affordable, safe housing for up to 12 months.

“They are truly world changers who aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. They possess the perfect amount of grit and grace, and ATCWW wouldn’t exist without them,” said Kevin Schaler, executive director, and Jess Schaler, program director of ATCWW. “This is not just something they threw a couple bucks at and walked away. Not only did the two of them help create this program from the ground up, but they are also personally connected to our clients. They are familiar faces around the facility and make it a point to be involved as much as they can.”

Andrew’s openness about his struggle with addiction and ongoing recovery has been instrumental in reaching clients, who relate to feelings of “loss, grief, despair, hopelessness,” say the Schalers. “Instead of being intimidated by Andrew and Jamie’s generosity, they see him as relatable and a fellow brother on this sobriety journey. ... Andrew makes recovery tangible and attainable for our clients. His transparency and willingness to share his journey of recovery has unlocked so much healing and freedom for others.”

Andrew, who “became a follower of Jesus through recovery,” and Jamie, who was raised with religion, consider their faith “a strong and firm part of our foundation” and have instilled that sense of service and compassion in their daughters, Lauren and Katherine, who make bracelets for the clients at ATCWW and play games with them.

“We are very open and transparent with them about addiction and real-life situations,” says Jamie. “The kids understand they have been fortunate and see what a blessing it is to give back.”

Cassidy Yates, a 32-year-old graduate of ATCWW, has deep gratitude for the program and the Dahls, saying she is “grateful beyond words.” Yates suffered from alcohol and drug addiction since her teens, “running from trauma my whole life.” The program, she says, “was hard but so worth it.”

Yates is now in the aftercare program and works as an executive assistant for ATCWW. It is the first time she has experienced working a job and paying her bills as a sober individual and says if she didn’t have this safe place to come home to, she would have relapsed “many times.” When Yates leaves for school in the fall, she will have the tools she needs to maintain her sobriety.

“If someone is looking for hope and they don’t think they can find it, they can find it here,” Yates says, praising the Dahl’s “servant hearts.”

Jamie, who is quick to praise the staff at ATCWW, has shared her own recovery journey with the community. Diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, Jamie wrote a book, “I Have Two Words For You,” and offers advice and support through her blog, “The Dahlia Diaries,” where posts are honest, inspirational, at times humorous, at times raw and rooted in faith.

Jamie volunteers with Gundersen Health System’s Steppin’ Out in Pink breast cancer awareness and research walk, for which she was a 2018 co-chairwomen, and often meets one-on-one with other women with a cancer diagnosis, providing encouragement and talking through feelings and frustrations.

Mandy Richardson, director of philanthropy for the Gundersen Medical Foundation, describes Jamie as “warm, kind, incredibly thoughtful and humble” and is effusive in her appreciation for Jamie’s longtime work with Steppin Out in Pink. The Dahl family and Dahl Auto have sponsored the event since its inception in 2006, and after her own breast cancer diagnosis, Jamie’s involvement deepened.

“She is an amazing advocate in welcoming people into the sisterhood when they experience the journey for themselves,” says Richardson. “She is a presence in our activities and in our cause, and her down to earth, welcoming nature makes everyone feel very comfortable and supported by her.”

Jamie, who Richardson notes has donated some of the proceeds from the sale of “I Have Two Words for You,” has the gift of connecting with people from all walks of life, embracing them for who they are and forming a genuine connection.

“Jamie says, ‘Yes,’” Richardson says. “She gives of herself, her time, her treasure and her talent — if she can, she will. She is one of those people who is an inspiration to others, someone who we can all look to as an example of what it takes to make a community a great place. And one of those people who is elevating and making life better for everyone.”

Jamie’s work with ATCWW, Richardson adds, further “showcases her belief in holding up women and empowering them to reach their goals for themselves.”

Indeed, Jamie has found when sharing about her own struggles, others related — whether their battle was with cancer or something else.

“I believe pain is pain, whether it is health diagnosis or an addiction,” Jamie says. “I thought it was important to be vulnerable in that way.”

Despite having undergone grueling chemotherapy treatments and a double mastectomy, Jamie says she is “grateful for the trial” of breast cancer, which helped her find new empathy and connection with others who are facing adversity, including the women at ATCWW.

“I can say, ‘I know what it feels like to be at those low moments in your life, to not feel like there is hope, like there is freedom, that there is away out of the struggle you are in,’” says Jamie. “I can relate on that level.”

Both Jamie and Andrew, the Schallers say, have with their authentic, humble and compassionate nature helped the women at ATCWW “feel deeply loved the minute they walk through the doors” and like “beautiful women who will change the world.”

“They are a dynamic duo, and people of action,” the Schallers say. “They have a deep and lasting impact on everyone they meet.”

A legacy of paying it forward

The spirit of philanthropy has been passed down for five generations of Dahls, says Andrew.

“We see it as a responsibility to use our business to meet a community need,” says Andrew, president of Dahl Automotive. “We’re not really in the car business, we’re in the people business.”

Andrew, says Steinhoff, “Strongly believes that the car business isn’t about him, but about the opportunity their legacy family business has to positively impact our team, our families and our guests, as well as the greater community.”

The Dahl Lube-a-Thon event each year offers discounted oil changes, with a donation made on behalf of the company for each service. Community members are also invited to contribute. Since 2008, Steinhoff says, over $200,000 has been raised for nonprofits, such as the Family and Children’s Center.

During the pandemic, the One Team Fund was established to help Dahl staff members pay for medical, electric or other bills during time of financial hardship. Thus far, nearly $60,000 has been given through the fund.

“God has blessed us,” Andrew says of the business. “We have a team that is valued and supported, but we also recognize that people have struggles.”

Andrew and Jamie are board members of the Dahl Family Foundation, formed in 2004 to support non-profit organizations in the La Crosse and Winona areas. A total of $5.3 million has been awarded to 45 different entities. Through the third annual “Drive the Road to Recovery” event at the Dahl Auto Museum, Jamie helped ATCWW raise $100,000.

In tandem with such grand gestures, the Dahl family shows appreciation and care in more personal ways, with Andrew personally speaking at the Holmen High School Trade Tuesday event as part of his investment in the next generation. At the dealership, staff are treated as individuals and honored through events like the Women’s Luncheon.

“He doesn’t just ‘talk’ — he puts action to this purpose of his,” says Steinhoff. “Andrew is a committed, humble leader. He has a true heart for our people and their families. He values everyone — it doesn’t matter the position, we are all important. It doesn’t matter age, race, religion, sexual orientation — he values our people all so much for who they are and the gifts and talents they bring.”

Individual interests, shared goals

Partners on many of their projects, the Dahls also have their own philanthropic pursuits, with Jamie having served on the La Crosse Symphony Orchestra board, Gundersen Health System’s philanthropy board and La Crosse Community Foundation board.

“It is always an honor to serve on a board in this community, and the La Crosse Community Foundation does so much — it’s kind of a no-brainer to serve with them in that capacity,” says Jamie, a 2022 board member. “I wanted to learn more about what the needs are that I may not have known of and help with the good work they are doing. It’s been a joy to serve with them.”

A former professional dancer and elementary school teacher, Jamie remains passionate about both the arts and uplifting youth, as well as the environment. Jamie is a leader at Beautycounter, a skincare and cosmetics company that focuses on products absent of potentially dangerous chemicals and components and with sustainable packaging and responsibly sourced ingredients.

Andrew serves on the Board of Trustees at Viterbo University, chairing the Facilities Committee, is a board member for the Wisconsin Auto and Truck Dealer Association. From 2004 to 2012, Andrew served on the board for the La Crosse Family YMCA, renamed the Dahl Family YMCA in 2016 in recognition of the family’s longtime support of the organization. In 2006, Andrew chaired the growth and financial development committee, helping the Onalaska YMCA grow to 6,000 members within six months of opening. In 2012, he earned the Ted Griffin Award volunteer award.

The YMCA “has been a part of our family for generations,” says Andrew, and over the years “has evolved.”

“It’s not just gym and swim anymore,” he says. “They are focusing on food insecurity, on kids and mental health, and cancer with the Livestrong program. It’s been awesome to watch the organization grow in the community.”

During the pandemic, Andrew, Jamie and their daughters made a video thanking the YMCA staff for their efforts to serve the community, and Dahl Auto loaned the facility a vehicle to transport meals to community members.

“Our YMCA would not be the same without the support of Andrew and Jamie and the entire Dahl Family,” says Bill Soper, CEO of the La Crosse Area Family YMCA, describing the couple as caring, committed, community-minded, thorough and giving.

“Andrew and Jamie’s impact has been significant,” says Soper. “They have given their time, talent, and gifts to strengthen the Y and make the La Crosse area a great place to live.”

From the heart

Misty Lown, owner of Misty’s Dance Unlimited, has known the Dahl’s for decades, having attended Logan High School with Andrew and the Marilyn School of Dance with Jamie. For years, she has seen their “servant leadership” in action, noting, “Many lives have been changed because the Dahls choose the Coulee Region as their home, and I’m proud to call them friends.”

Such accolades for the Dahls were numerous as the Tribune reached out for comment, yet the Dahls were truly surprised by their nomination. With so many “incredible individuals” in the La Crosse area giving of their time and talents, to be named the People of the Year was both a shock and an incredible honor, Andrew says.

The couple — who balance their commitments with outdoor activities, exercise, family movie nights and worship at First Free Church — don’t see themselves as doing anything extraordinary. Reacting to their nomination and selection, Jamie grew tearful as she spoke to the Tribune at ATCWW.

“It’s not about us. It’s not. We’re grateful for it, and thankful for the recognition, but this isn’t about Andrew and Jamie Dahl,” Jamie said, wiping her eyes. “This is about the amazing things that are happening in these walls and our incredible staff and the responsibility that we’ve been given, and the opportunity we have been given, to serve our community.

“This is wonderful and appreciated, but we don’t need it, we don’t ask for it,” Jamie continued. “We’re just grateful that through this, maybe more people will find hope, if they are struggling, and may come here and find love and find freedom. That’s what gets us so excited.”

