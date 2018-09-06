Members of Central High School’s Class of 1968 will mark their 50th reunion this weekend with a couple of bonus features intended to become longtime contributions to La Crosse.
First of all, they made history when they became the first graduates of then-new La Crosse school at 1801 Losey Blvd. S. Out of the 419 in the class, about 120 grads and many spouses are slated to attend the reunion, which ’68 grads Heather Sayles and Dan Aspenson consider not too shabby, considering 60 classmates have died, others weren’t able to be located and dozens are scattered throughout the country.
The second element is where the planning committee’s title of “The Great Central Class of ’68 Give-Back & Reunion 2018” comes in.
As alums of a class from a year that many consider the most historic in the monumental decade of the 1960s, they wanted to create a legacy for their alma mater that not only would chronicle some of the many consequential moments of that year but also will be a learning tool for decades to come.
The class is donating a 13.6-by-6-foot mural, which is displayed in one of the school’s brightly lighted stairwells and will be dedicated Thursday, titled “1968: The Year that Rocked the World.”
The mural is divided into sections for pop culture, human rights, sports, technology, peace and war and the year’s timeline. It features 161 photographs of events ranging from Apollo 8’s becoming the first manned spacecraft to orbit the moon on Dec. 24 to the North Vietnamese Tet Offensive against South Vietnam and the United States on Jan. 30, including the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. on April 4 and the slaying of Democratic presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy just two months later.
“A lot of things were happening that year,” Aspenson said, with the Vietnam War affecting young men’s lives the most.
“The overarching decision was the Vietnam War,” he said. “We had to take that into account in all of our decisions.”
Those decisions included weighing whether to volunteer for the service right away, take their chances with the draft or go to college and see where the chips fell.
Aspenson and a good friend, the late Konrad Scarseth, enrolled at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, then got low draft numbers that could have thrust them into active military roles almost immediately.
They made their commitment to joining the National Guard while remaining at UW-L, which “was a good decision for me in the long run,” Aspenson said.
The mural pays homage to classmates Curtis Woods and Gerald Rossow, who were killed in Vietnam at the age of 19 with not only photos of the Southeast Asian war but also a close-up of the Vietnam War Memorial in Washington, D.C., with Woods’ and Rossow’s names visible on the wall.
Sayles confesses to being “kind of oblivious, la-la-la. It was cool to be a little anti-something. … Overall, life was really good then — people were prosperous.”
On the other hand, she said, “I did see the war on TV,” and the daily body counts flashed on the nightly news were sobering doses of reality, along with human rights marches and other protests.
She dearly wanted to go to Woodstock, the four-day, sex, drugs, rock-and-roll music festival a year after graduation that her parents wouldn’t let her attend but 400,000 others went to a year later in the Catskill Mountains — probably many without their parents’ permission.
The mural reflects the music and entertainment icons of the era, including Bob Dylan, Simon and Garfunkel, the Beach Boys and, of course, The Beatles, among others, as well as Ed Sullivan, Rowan and Martin and the Smothers Brothers. Aptly honored is Olympic Champion skater Peggy Fleming and pictured taking off is Boeing’s first 747 Jumbo Jet.
Since this is the 50th anniversary of the Big Mac, the reunion committee included that on the mural but contrasted it with the starvation in Biafra at the time, Sayles said.
To amp up the juxtaposition, the photo of the Big Mac is next to one of emaciated Biafran children reaching in that direction, she said.
The view of Earth from the moon — in the iconic photo titled simply “Earthrise,” which astronaut Bill Anders took from Apollo 8 — is the mural’s centerpiece.
“It carries the promise of continuing,” said Aspenson, who owns Interior Systems Inc. in La Crosse, which produces acoustical tiles and wall panels for commercial buildings.
Local historic points of interest also are illustrated — even a notable one that no longer exists, the Star-Lite Drive-In Theatre, which was situated between Trane and what now is Hwy. 33.
Aspenson and Sayles credit many reunion committee members for their yeoman work on the project, including Robert Black, class president who is an architect and artist in Vermont who “jumped on it,” Sayles said, and traveled to La Crosse four times to work on aspects of the reunion.
“He was the driving force on the mural,” she said.
The reunion committee planned the mural to be useful beyond just a chronicle of their year that was, Sayles said.
“We wanted to show students the way it was back then, but we also hope that teachers will use it to teach history,” said Sayles, who is retired after she and her husband, Sam, ran American Photo.
Sayles suggested the possibility that a teacher might convene a class on the steps at the mural, discussing the various events depicted, or assigning each student a picture of an event to research and write a report.
Students already are warming to the educational aspect, with seniors Lily Shea and Maggie Stout pointing out some of the aspects they noticed.
“I like that the Bucks are on it,” Shea said, a comment that prompted a follow-up “huh?” because Central teams are known as the Red Raiders.
“That was the founding year of the Milwaukee Bucks,” she explained with a smile, noting that she’s a Bucks fan.
Stout cited the development of media the mural reflects, adding “They had eight-tracks, and I was thinking of the radio in my car. I’ve got Sirius.”
Both appreciated the fact that the mural acknowledges the deaths of Woods and Rossow in Vietnam.
“It’s really great they have their names on the wall,” Shea said.
Stout also mentioned Apollo’s lunar orbit, saying, “It’s so big. It’s really special.”
The mural reflects a time of “really strong people,” said Stout, who plans to become a veterinarian
“It was an era of really moving forward and people standing up for what they believed,” said Shea, who said she is mulling going into nursing or social work, “seeing what people are going through and helping them.”
Two other elements complete the “give back” part of the Class of ’68’s reunion theme. Class members donated to two funds, each with a goal of $1,968 (did you see what they did there?).
The contributions — both drives passed $2,000 each and probably will total $5,000 as a final tally — to the La Crosse Public Education Foundation’s Random Acts of Kindness program and Central’s “La Cocina” project.
The Random Acts fund directs donations to schools to cover costs for things such as ACT and SAT college exams, as well as to provide backpacks, supplies, student bus passes, clothing and other items students might need.
La Cocina is a food pantry at Central that gathers donated packaged foods that needy families can pick up at the school or are distributed throughout the city.
Other activities planned for reunion weekend cocktails and dinner Saturday night at Piggy’s. One of the features at that event will be a memorial table with photos and biographies of classmates who have died, a project that is close to Karen Scarseth’s heart because she organized it in part as a tribute to her late twin brother, Konrad Scarseth.
Entertainment will be provided by the Molly Maguires, with band members and ’68 classmates Eric Hartwig, Dirk Weber, Jim Davidson and Art McClure returning to perform.
“They were the most fun band of our era,” Aspenson said.
Sixties DJ “Rockin’ Richie,” aka ’68 grad Rich Halverson, also will provide entertainment during the weekend.
School tours will include the mural, of course, with kindled memories no doubt resulting in slow traffic as the grads study the events of the year.
Thursday night, class members who feel so inclined will attend Moon Tunes at Riverside Park, where Sayles finally may be able to experience something she lost in childhood. The Moonstock theme is intended in part as a tribute to Woodstock — sans the sex, drugs and, hopefully, the mud that enveloped the concertgoers.
Class members have forsaken their old eight-tracks and now will be connected with their own private, dedicated website.
