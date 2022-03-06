A life remembered: Alex Campbell a beloved fixture of the La Crosse music scene

La Crosse has always been a plethora for music talent, from the early Lindy Shannon Rock & Roll days to present day. If you have enjoyed live music performances in the past five decades you have undoubtedly seen Alex Campbell.

Lindy Shannon, local radio disc jockey, music and talent promoter and longtime La Crosse Tribune columnist, had a knack for recognizing talent and saw something special when a young 14-year-old won a talent contest he held. This young man then recorded his first record with a popular local group The Fax. It was a classic Johnny Ray song “Just Walking in the Rain.”

Alex established himself as a vocal talent and keyboard player. He would then establish himself in the Ladds who evolved into Today’s Tomorrow. They would have a significant number one regional hit record with a version of Jim Peppers’ “Witchi-Tai-To” and would be signed by the national Bang label. There was a full page ad in Billboard Magazine featuring this single along with the McCoys and Neil Diamond.

Today’s Tomorrow re-united in 1992 for the History of La Crosse Rock and Roll Salute to Lindy Shannon concert at the South Side fest grounds. It was quite the day, expecting perhaps 1,000 people, 5,200 showed up to establish the Lindy Shannon Music Scholarship. Alex would perform at all the Lindy events for the next 30 years.

Alex recently passed away unexpectedly at home. Some of his band mates and lifelong friends have shared their thoughts:

Jeff Wallace reminisced, “It was like a brotherhood when out on tour with Today’s Tomorrow and that he has lost a brother. Recalling a moment from the first Lindy show in 1992 just before taking the stage for their first reunion in 15 years, Alex felt something was still needed for the classic Joe Cocker rendition of With a Little Help from my Friends. Alex saw Beth Temte, Stephanie Russell and another young lady standing by the stage and asked if they would like to sing backing vocals. After a few minute rehearsal in the lot behind the South Side fest grounds stage, the set began. When that song came up it was a rousing and incredible performance.” As I remember, the late Dave Kennedy of the Ambassadors looked at me and said “Wow!”

Ken Gaynor fondly recalls a lighter moment touring around the state and a room trashing shave cream fight at a Marshfield hotel. All the venues were packed; it was a wild and fun time on tour. The house of Boogie in Wausau stands out when he put his guitar flat on top of Alex’s keyboard and they rocked the house down.

Clare Troyanek remembers the camaraderie and excitement of the 1992 show and all the reunions since. Clare was not only a member of Today’s Tomorrow but another significant group, the Unchained Mynds. Alex and Clare were close friends.

Randy Purdy, who was actually in a competing band for a time, The Unchained Mynds, admired Alex’s vocal ability and talent. They were friends and Randy ended up doing a three-year stint in Today’s Tomorrow.

Alex would also spend time with another legendary local band. In 1980, he joined The Changing Times. Tari Tovsen said, “Alex was the obvious choice to replace J.C. Hasman. With his great voice and all his talent, he turned out to be a perfect choice. The Changing Times continued for 10 more years. They performed a mini reunion in 2016 at the Moose Lodge in memory of band member Danny Bottcher consisting of five songs and had three standing ovations.

For me it was a road trip in 2010 to Clear Lake, Iowa, for the Winter Dance Party. We attended a luncheon with Frankie Sardo who was on the tour in 1959 with Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and the Big Bopper. What a lesson in music history. The evening concert featured the Crickets, Leslie Gore, Righteous Brother Bill Medley and The Orlons.

Alex had incredible stage presence. To watch him belt out a Beatles tune or sing a Rolling Stones song and move like Mick was always a great moment. His Everly Brothers tribute sets with Tari Tovsen made a statement, too.

In recent years Alex joined his sons on stage in their band The Howl Inn. Alex’s professional career also included media sales for Fox TV and the La Crosse Tribune.

Alex’s son Chandler said on behalf of his brother Keegan and sister Grace, “We would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of support.” When told his dad was on board for the 30th anniversary concert of the Lindy Show this coming August, he asked if he and his brother and sister could perform in their dad’s place in his honor. YES CHANDLER!

La Crosse Rock and Roll Heaven is smiling!

Funeral arrangements are still pending.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0