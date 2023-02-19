Sigurd Hanson built a career spanning over four decades and several countries, leading development projects and emergency relief responding to armed conflicts, natural disasters, famine and pandemics.

“The greatest thing to know about him was Sigurd didn’t believe he was anybody particularly special or anybody important,” said Tricia Bolden, Hanson’s niece. “He believed he was ordinary and average, and he just believed that was what was going to create change in the world.”

Sigurd died early January, leaving behind a series of development projects across East Africa and Central Asia and a network of family, friends and former colleagues worldwide.

While Sigurd lived in Ethiopia, he made time every year to return to his childhood home near Onalaska and never lost touch with his Wisconsin roots.

“He just wanted to keep in contact with everybody he met in his life, they were always important to him even if he only met them once or twice, he’d remember them,” said Signe Thompson, Sigurd’s twin sister. “I don’t know how he did it, it’s just amazing.”

More than his achievements, Sigurd’s family remembers a leader who never lost his commitment to working with the world’s most vulnerable, or his sense of humor, joy and hope.

“I just love that bit of hopefulness that he held with him,” said Sarah Marohl, Sigurd’s niece. “To not be discouraged, to not be freaked out by how broken the world is. He felt he could make a difference like he feels like we all can.”

Local roots

The catalysts for Hanson’s international journey lay at Paradise Farm, the family dairy farm outside of Onalaska. Sigurd often described his loving family and pastoral childhood as the foundation for his humanitarian principles throughout his career.

“People would comment to him wherever he was and say, how come you’re so happy?” said Charlie Thompson. “And he would always answer just this simple reply: I had a really happy childhood.”

At Holmen High School, Sigurd excelled at football until back-to-back kidney surgeries left him unable to play contact sports. He took an opportunity as an assistant coach, an early sign of his leadership.

“That was huge in his development,” said Rosanne Fibeger, Hanson’s older sister. “He learned to lead other kids and encourage them.”

At the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, Sigurd found himself exposed to the international world, making friends with students from Africa and Asia. Sigurd often took groups of friends back to Paradise farm, enthusiastic to serve as a Wisconsin dairy farm guide.

“It seemed like he always really enjoyed learning about their cultures and showing them ours, showing them the farm,” Fibeger said.

Sigurd made his first trip overseas to Norway through the university’s quarter abroad program, and never stopped traveling, leading high school and college students on summer trips to Norway and Switzerland, and worked as a graduate assistant in Taiwan.

After a year of teaching high school vocational agriculture, Sigurd resumed his humanitarian ambitions through the experimental graduate program at the School for International Learning, leading to work at a humanitarian organization’s headquarters in New York City.

“He liked adventure, and he liked helping people,” said Signe Thompson. “It all came from these programs.”

A life abroad

Sigurd left New York City in 1981 to manage the construction of a vocational institute in Uganda for youth orphaned by the country’s ongoing civil war.

For the rest of his life, Sigurd would live abroad directing international development projects in some of the world’s most impacted areas.

“When he went to Uganda, that was not the place to go, and he went. Afghanistan, that was not the place to go at the time and he went,” said Signe Thompson.

Sigurd could have built a career leading humanitarian work in the U.S. but opted to work in the country where projects — and crises — were going on.

“He wanted to be involved, he wanted to be meeting people, he wanted to be doing the hard work,” said Bolden. “He really wanted to be involved in the day-to-day of the projects he was a part of.”

Bolden, who started her own career in international development, recalls Sigurd’s belief that education and training, not acts of charity, drove successful initiatives.

“There has to be something that’s teachable, there has to be a taught skill, or an opportunity presented in these situations and not just dropping money on a problem,” said Bolden. “It was trying to find the root causes of problems, address the root cause and create a sustainable solution.”

Throughout the 1980s and 90s, Sigurd’s responsibilities expanded to include coordinating grants, building teams and monitoring emergencies across several East African countries including Kenya and Ethiopia.

In 1998, Hanson moved to Pakistan to direct development projects and emergency aid responding to earthquakes and Afghan refugees fleeing war. Sigurd returned to Ethiopia in 2008, continuing to direct projects and offer guidance for the rest of his life.

Even as Sigurd directed more emergency relief, he devoted his career to lasting development projects that addressed inequality, including expanding education, strengthening rural areas, improving drinking water infrastructure and advocating for the end of child marriage.

Visiting Sigurd at a meeting of nongovernmental organization leaders in Nairobi, Kenya, Eric Hanson noted his younger brother’s dedication to the job.

“I noticed, and I told Sigurd about it, a lot of these people do what they’re doing because they want the experience of traveling abroad,” said Eric Hanson. “But I never saw that in Sigurd. Sigurd was there to help people.”

Knowing the right people

As a leader, Hanson excelled in knowing the right people for the job and delegating responsibility, in some positions directing a staff of hundreds across various countries. “Sig had the ideas,” Signe Thompson said. “He knew how to appoint people and get the work done.”

After moving on to the next organization, Sigurd celebrated his former staff’s achievements, with many rising to leadership roles and continuing meaningful projects.

Sigurd also maintained an unshakeable commitment to delivering results for the communities he worked with, sometimes clashing with organizational policy.

While managing relief projects in Pakistan, Hanson broke the policy of the nongovernmental organization he worked for by hiring non-Christians, finding more qualified staff who were Muslim, said Eric Hanson. When Sigurd was instructed to fire his Muslim staff, he refused and was also fired.

“Sometimes we have these defined rules that we work inside, and he was never afraid to bend those or even break those if it meant the best possible outcome for the people he was working for,” said Charlie Thompson, Sigurd’s nephew.

More than managerial know-how and an uncompromising vision, Sigurd’s reputation for results in international development rested on the rich relationships he cultivated throughout life.

“It wasn’t about fixing these problems or finding problems that needed to be fixed. It was about understanding, what you do to get that understanding, and the relationships you build along the way,” said Thompson.

While working in Ethiopia, Hanson met Yemeseratch “Yemi” Sebsibe, who he called the “living miracle in my life,” noting the important role she played in shaping his worldview.

Sigurd and Yemi married in 1991, and moved from Nairobi, Kenya to Peshawar, Pakistan, eventually settling in Ethiopia, Sebsibe’s home country. Regardless of where they were, they shared their resources, such as food, water or internet, with neighbors.

“It was interesting to hear how many lives they affected through work, but also through their daily lives,” said Sarah Marohl, Hanson’s niece. “He just loved everyone no matter what. Socioeconomic classes didn’t matter to him, different cultures didn’t scare him. He was ready for meeting people where they were at and learning from them.”

Friendships most important

Sigurd met many of the world’s key figures, including government dignitaries, religious leaders, the wealthy and celebrities. But he always prized his friendships and interactions with people he met every day, his staff, his drivers and neighbors.

“Everyone that referred to him referred to him as brother or uncle or in some endearing, in a familial way,” said Bolden. “Everyone feels that same sense of closeness, because he had a way of honoring you, respecting you and loving you no matter what and it just made everyone feel so so special.”

For family and friends back in Wisconsin, Sigurd visited at least once a year, and made frequent calls home as telephone and internet services expanded.

Visits to the Coulee Region twice a year were filled with visiting family and friends at Paradise farm, gifting souvenirs, telling stories and catching up.

“He loved the people, our family friends, our cousins and our neighbors,” Fibeger said. “I always felt like he needed to get refreshed and come home and get all filled up again before he went back.”

Universally remembered by Sigurd’s family, either welcoming Hanson back to Wisconsin or visiting him at work, was Sigurd’s large, physical laughter.

“He didn’t encounter a single person without a smile or a joke. He was known for being a jokester his entire life. He really brought a sense of realism and genuine personality to his interactions with people,” said Thompson. “He found a way to relate to almost anyone regardless of language barrier, regardless of status differences, of background, anything.”

Time spent talking with family and friends offered a reprieve from a difficult career, as Sigurd experienced the human toll of crises and the stress of managing relief efforts, the loss of colleagues to violence and disease, and dangerous situations that threatened his own safety.

“He saw some of the most horrific and scary and just awful scenes and he was part of just some terrible events, and it never got him down, it never changed his outlook,” said Bolden. “He always had hope that things would get better and that people would change.”

“He retained his sense of humor. His heart was always so big and so full of love and compassion for all people,” said Marohl. “His zest for life was unstoppable, and his capacity for joy, he just had an abundance of joy.”

To stay hopeful — and active — in the face of inequality on a global scale, Sigurd emphasized focusing on the positive changes he could make in a day, remembers Thompson.

“He really simplified things,” Thompson said. “All you have to do is care for other people and that makes a world of difference, and he certainly did that.”

Throwback from Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1950s 1951: La Crosse Central High School 1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets 1954: Triangle Cafe 1954: Estell Tall Fashions 1954: Howards Clothes 1954: Crescent Jewelers 1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop 1954: YMCA basketball 1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire 1955: La Crosse Beauty School 1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse 1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly 1957: Kroger 1957: Jackson Plaza 1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement 1958: 1st National Bank 1958: State Bank of La Crosse 1958: Heat exchanger plant 1958: American Legion parade