A life remembered: Schmidty's co-founder Arlene Schmidt

Arlene carried her work ethic over to Schmidty’s, but balanced business with relationships, the staff and customers becoming part of what Robert calls “one big dysfunctional family.”

As Arlene and Norbert aged along with the restaurant, so too did their customers, many who started dining there in the early years and became regulars as the years passed.

“It was really a party place,” Robert says, recalling how his parents would make a 50-gallon pot of stew for staff picnics. “For people it was a part of their lives, not just a part of our lives.”

Dave Clements, Josie’s son and Arlene’s nephew, says he ate “more meals at Schmidty’s than I ate at my mom’s kitchen table,” frequently spending mornings playing ball before returning to the restaurant’s patio, where Arlene would bring him and his crew a heaping platter of burgers and fries.

Regarding her as one of his “surrogate moms,” Dave describes Arlene as having a “heart of gold.”

“What a classy lady,” Dave says. Arlene and Norbert lived by a motto of good food at fair prices, served with a smile, and knew all their customers, Dave says. At times, the dining room was so packed people would share a table with strangers, Dave recalls, a testament to the cuisine and the camaraderie.