A life remembered: Schmidty's co-founder Arlene Schmidt

Since 1955, Schmidty’s has been La Crosse’s go-to restaurant for hearty meals, a stocked bar and lively conversation, with the matriarch behind the eatery as well-known and beloved as the establishment itself.
For nearly four decades, Arlene Schmidt and husband Norbert manned their namesake restaurant on State Road, Arlene managing the day-to-day operations while Norbert served as the “big picture” guy.
Customers could count on a warm greeting from the couple along with their hot plate of food, and even after the spouses sold the business to their son in 1995, they remained fixtures at the tables, with Arlene dining at Schmidty’s on a weekly basis even in advanced age.
On Jan. 8, Arlene died at the age of 92, leaving behind a legion of friends, loyal customers and the loving family who has carried on the legacy of Schmidty’s.
Arlene Hundt was born Sept. 8, 1928, in Middle Ridge, the youngest of 14 children along with her twin brother. She was raised on a farm, where she developed her unwavering work ethic, and graduated from Cashton High School before marrying Norbert Schmidt in 1948 and giving birth to daughter Carol and sons Glenn and Robert. They opened Schmidty’s as a young couple, wanting to “work for themselves,” Robert says.
The family lived above the restaurant for over a decade before moving just across the street, and the kids took on various jobs in the kitchen and dining rooms, as did many extended family members, including Arlene’s sister Josie Clements, who was head cook.
Arlene carried her work ethic over to Schmidty’s, but balanced business with relationships, the staff and customers becoming part of what Robert calls “one big dysfunctional family.”
As Arlene and Norbert aged along with the restaurant, so too did their customers, many who started dining there in the early years and became regulars as the years passed.
“It was really a party place,” Robert says, recalling how his parents would make a 50-gallon pot of stew for staff picnics. “For people it was a part of their lives, not just a part of our lives.”
Dave Clements, Josie’s son and Arlene’s nephew, says he ate “more meals at Schmidty’s than I ate at my mom’s kitchen table,” frequently spending mornings playing ball before returning to the restaurant’s patio, where Arlene would bring him and his crew a heaping platter of burgers and fries.
Regarding her as one of his “surrogate moms,” Dave describes Arlene as having a “heart of gold.”
“What a classy lady,” Dave says. Arlene and Norbert lived by a motto of good food at fair prices, served with a smile, and knew all their customers, Dave says. At times, the dining room was so packed people would share a table with strangers, Dave recalls, a testament to the cuisine and the camaraderie.
While the restaurant kept her busy, Robert says he could always count on Arlene to “have my back and support me,” recalling a time when his mom’s “spunky, fiery” personality was on full display. Attending UW-L decades ago, Robert was pledging a fraternity and was in the midst of “Hell Week” when he’d had enough and quit. His pledge brothers came to the house to plead with him, but Arlene was having none of it, running out and yelling, “You guys get the hell out of here!” Robert ended up finishing the week.
Arlene “would do anything for you,” says Gloria Hundt, who worked as a waitress at Schmidty’s for over 30 years. “She was a wonderful person. She was kind.”
Gloria and Arlene went on to have a lasting friendship, talking on the phone every other day. In recent years, Gloria and her husband would regularly take Arlene, who lived at Brookdale Assisted Living prior to her passing, to Schmidty’s to eat.
“That’s where she wanted to be,” Gloria says.
When Robert bought the business in 1995 — his daughter, Amy Schmidt-Schilling, took over Schmidty’s from him three years ago — Arlene remained a go-getter, working in real estate for around a decade, traveling the globe, going to the casino, bowling, and singing. Music was instilled in Arlene from childhood, when she sang with her siblings — the Hundt Family Singers — and their performance of the National Anthem at a Milwaukee Brewers game was a proud memory. In later years, the devout Catholic was a choir member at Blessed Sacrament Parish.
One of Arlene’s passion projects was the restoration of “The Little School” in Middle Ridge, where her father, Peter, was school clerk and she and all her siblings attended classes. The school closed in 1964, and the restoration — featured in the La Crosse Tribune with a photo of Arlene at a desk — was completed in 2005, the same year Norbert passed.
Up until the coronavirus pandemic hit, Arlene remained active in the community. Always a social butterfly, just a couple days before her death she had spoken to Robert about her desire to improve at golf — she and her siblings took up the game later in life — “Which was funny since she was never very good at golf,” he quipped, noting Arlene often complained her sister, Sally, was “too slow” on the course, though in fact the group were all lagging in pace.
Arlene was also a voracious reader, her most recent selection “Eleanor” by David Michaelis. The biography of Eleanor Roosevelt was a fitting choice, a celebration of a strong woman. Arlene was on page 122 when she died.
Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com. Donations in Arlene’s name are welcomed to Ridge History Park, PO Box 198, Bangor, WI 54614, or online at ridgehistorypark.com.
