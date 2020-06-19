A Life Remembered: Storyteller Sue Hessel brought joy and passion to La Crosse

Sue Hessel knew the value of a good story.
Hessel died Monday of breast cancer, but her story will live on in the hundreds of lives she touched as a journalist, writer, volunteer and activist in the La Crosse area.
Hessel started her writing career at the La Crosse Tribune in 1974 and she became a freelance writer and then personal historian during her time in the Coulee Region.
She was dedicated to her craft and excellent at it, using her gifts to bring a smile to the face of everyone she met.
Her husband, Dick Mial, and two surviving children, Maggie Kolb and Michael Hessel-Mial, were delighted Thursday to see 160 computers log onto her funeral – which was held virtually due to the coronavirus. The service included swapping stories of Hessel and sharing her words of wisdom and her jokes.
“She liked to have fun and she liked to laugh. She bought laughter and joy to every topic,” Kolb said.
That included the return of her cancer in 2016 after she had been cancer-free for five years.
“I always say the cancer is too serious not to laugh,” Hessel told the Tribune in 2017, when she was honored as one of the YWCA’s Outstanding Women. “For me, finding humor in everything has been critical throughout my life. ... I always say in an unlucky category of life, I’m really lucky.”
Hessel brought pink noses with her everywhere she went during the past few years, handing them out to friends, children and even the Hatched Baby outside of La Crosse City Hall. She published a book of pink noses to make people smile, although some were edited in, like the one she added to her photo with former President Barack Obama.
“Secret Service wouldn’t let an ex-president put anything on his nose with anything he could breathe in,” Mial said.
One of Mial’s favorite memories of his life with Hessel was their trip last year, which included a stop in Roswell, N.M. She walked down the street, taking photos of aliens with her pink noses, when a thought occurred to her.
“She hated the fact that we called the spacemen ‘aliens.’ That reminded her of all the anti-immigrant stuff. ‘Oh, they’re not people, they’re illegal aliens,’ so she decided that instead of calling them aliens, she was going to call them ‘UFO crewmembers,’” Mial said.
While it was a little silly, it spoke to her passion about supporting people immigrating to the U.S. Hessel often reminded people that harsh immigration laws led to Jewish people being stuck in Germany during the Holocaust and similar laws in place now have similar devastating effects.
“There was serious intent behind a lot of the silliness,” Mial said.
Her family was continually surprised by how many lives she touched. It wasn’t uncommon for someone they didn’t know to come up to Hessel while they were out and about and give her a hug, thanking her for something she had done to help.
“That was her. She didn’t need fanfare, she just liked to do good things for people,” Kolb said.
Hessel-Mial found out after Hessel died that she had been there for several of his friends over the years, developing independent relationships and helping them.
“I really feel like Mom shaped my values and approach to life. A lot of it was her goofiness and sense of adventure, as well as her values of ‘care for others,’” Hessel-Mial said.
Hessel volunteered at the St. Clare Health Mission, U.S. National Holocaust Museum, La Crosse Storytelling Festival and Sons of Abraham Synagogue. She was also a regular volunteer poll worker and helped out at her children’s schools while they were growing up.
In the 1990s, Hessel was a member of the La Crosse Public Education Foundation Board that created the Thank-a-Teacher and Random Acts of Kindness programs, which support teachers and students in La Crosse schools.
Hessel wrote dozens of books, some by herself and others as part of a team, including “A History of La Crosse Wisconsin in the Twentieth Century: Reinventing La Crosse Again and Again” along with Gayda Hollnagel — another Tribune alum and her longtime friend. Hessel was fascinated by La Crosse history and meticulous about her research as she found new stories to tell.
“She was really invested in showcasing all the different voices that made it up,” said Hessel-Mial. “She wasn’t interested in La Crosse as a bunch of mayors or a bunch of philanthropists. The different immigrant and ethnic groups that comprised it were a really important part of what made La Crosse special.”
Hessel also encouraged young writers — and readers.
When Hessel’s son Matt Hessel-Mial died of leukemia at age 9, she and her husband started a writing contest in Matt’s honor. Matt went to school before there was a chicken pox vaccine and his immune system problems meant he couldn’t risk getting the illness.
“He spent a lot of time at home and he spent a lot of time living out of his head and writing these stories. He started writing just a sentence or two and a big picture, then the pictures got smaller and the sentences got longer,” Mial said.
Hessel and Mial gathered the stories into a book, “The Great Planet Swap and Other Stories,” then created the Matt Hessel-Mial Writing Contest with the School District of La Crosse.
Students in grades 2-5 write stories every year in Matt’s name in the hope of snagging a coveted gift card to Barnes and Noble and a copy of Matt’s book, which Hessel was in the process of editing for a new edition before she died.
“To them it was this pivotal moment of their childhood that they won the Matt Hessel-Mial writing contest and that’s just really cool,” Kolb said.
The contest has been a fitting legacy of her brother, she said, and she believes her mother’s legacy will live on in the same way.
“I think for her, she always wanted Matt to be remembered, and she always wanted his life to have meaning after he was gone. She succeeded in that through the Matt Hessel-Mial Writing Contest, for sure,” Kolb said. “One of the things that I have learned from it is that is kind of what I want for her life for all.
“Although I don’t need to do anything because she sort of accomplished that without any work on our part,” Kolb said, grinning.
Her friends, including Maureen Freedland and David Stoeffler, remembered her as empathetic, energetic and a real force of nature.
“Her Jewishness and her religious history, even though she wasn’t a very religious person, was so deep in her that she was affected by past events that she felt so strongly about finding justice, seeing justice and making sure everyone was treated fairly,” Freedland said.
She was full of ideas and had the passion to see her projects get off the ground.
“She had a lot of drive and energy and passion for kids, for education and for her community,” Stoeffler said.
That legacy will live on.
“She will be part of who we all are in the future,” Freedland said.
