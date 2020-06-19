A Life Remembered: Storyteller Sue Hessel brought joy and passion to La Crosse

“To them it was this pivotal moment of their childhood that they won the Matt Hessel-Mial writing contest and that’s just really cool,” Kolb said.

The contest has been a fitting legacy of her brother, she said, and she believes her mother’s legacy will live on in the same way.

“I think for her, she always wanted Matt to be remembered, and she always wanted his life to have meaning after he was gone. She succeeded in that through the Matt Hessel-Mial Writing Contest, for sure,” Kolb said. “One of the things that I have learned from it is that is kind of what I want for her life for all.

“Although I don’t need to do anything because she sort of accomplished that without any work on our part,” Kolb said, grinning.

Her friends, including Maureen Freedland and David Stoeffler, remembered her as empathetic, energetic and a real force of nature.

“Her Jewishness and her religious history, even though she wasn’t a very religious person, was so deep in her that she was affected by past events that she felt so strongly about finding justice, seeing justice and making sure everyone was treated fairly,” Freedland said.

She was full of ideas and had the passion to see her projects get off the ground.