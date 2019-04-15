Viterbo dietetic students will lead “A Look Into the Way We Cook,” a Successful Aging Program, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, in the Mayo Clinic Health System Marycrest Auditorium, second floor, 700 West Ave.
The free presentation will explore eating and cooking habits in the ’50s, ’70s and present day, as well as an introduction to kitchen tools and equipment that save time and energy.
Refreshments will be served a half hour before the event. For more information, call Cathy Pupp, communications associate, at 608-392-4172.
