When George Abendroth’s dog, Cruiser, led him down a deer path in Chippewa Falls’ Erickson Park in early 2022, George had no idea just how far that path would take them.

The 86-year-old Chippewa Falls resident regularly walks in the park with his 14-year-old dog, which is deaf and missing one eye.

More than a year after that adventurous excursion down to the river, George has helped develop the deer path into a proper walking trail. George and his wife, Sara, even built an ode to Lester Bruce Mainquist — a renowned, but now deceased local sculptor.

“We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Cruiser,” George said. “He led me to that spot and got me thinking about what we could do. And we did it.”

George helped create and fund the walking trail, replete with benches for those looking to enjoy the view, and Mainquist’s artwork. One of the benches is dedicated to Sara’s family, which has been in Chippewa Falls for over a century. Another bench is dedicated to Cruiser.

“Whenever I took him on this walk in this park, I would go down to the bridge,” George said. “I would want to walk across the bridge. But he would always walk under the bridge onto a little deer trail that lives back in the wilderness. He led me to the spot that I fell in love with.”

The Abendroths, along with many friends and supporters, worked with Chippewa Falls Parks, Recreation and Forestry department to ensure the trail was built, and that the benches and ode to Mainquist, were built. They did it in under one year with funds from the Abendroths.

Director of Parks, Recreation and Forestry for the city of Chippewa Falls John Jimenez said creating new spaces for the city begins with starting a conversation with him and his staff. All that is needed is an idea.

“Cruiser led him here,” Jimenez said. “It took off because he verbalized it and contacted the right people. If you’re able to communicate your idea and it’s a good one and it’s doable, we’ll support it.”

George, who worked for U.S. Steel for 37 years before moving to Chippewa Falls with his wife, a native of the area, said he and Sara’s goal in creating the trail and the benches was to honor Mainquist. The couple also made sure they imported a hefty steel sculpture by Mainquist to the area to remember the man.

“Mainquist was something special. Ask his friends. Ask his neighbors. Ask anyone who knew him and his art,” said Amy Lenz.

Amy and her husband Dennis Lenz were Bruce Mainquist’s neighbors. Amy and Dennis inherited a plethora of sculptures from the Mainquist family after Bruce passed away. The couple lives at Cherrystone, which was established in 1974 as an artists’ co-op in Colfax.

“I was a neighbor and friend of Bruce’s. We lived on the same farm called Cherrystone,” Dennis said. “If you look at some of his creations, and if you have ever worked with steel, you just say, ‘How was that ever done? Without a machine?’”

Ron Bakken, a small business owner in Chippewa Falls who helped develop Erickson Park is a friend and colleague of the Abendroth’s. He said the pair brought life to Erickson Park again.

“When George and Sara said they fell in love with the place, they weren’t kidding,” Bakken said. “They actually put up all the funds for expanding the area.”

George said the purpose of the trail is to honor Mainquist and to have fun, but it is also can serve to bring new people into Chippewa Falls.

“We came out here just to see this,” said Talia Davids. “We appreciate Mainquist but also we like to go on walks. It’s a perfect spot for art. My brother and I could sit here all day.”

George and Cruiser agree.

“It’s a magical place,” George said as he held his dog on Cruiser’s bench.

Ron Bakken, Dennis and Amy Lenz, John Jimenez, Sara, George Abendroth and Cruiser (the Abendroth's dog) sit upon Cruiser's bench which resides next to a large sculpture made by Bruce Mainquist. George and Sara Abendroth walk Cruiser the dog in Chippewa Falls' Erickson Park. 14-year-old Cruiser the dog stands in the parking lot next to his dad George Abendroth, aged 86, before a walk through Chippewa Falls' Erickson Park.