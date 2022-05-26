A man of history: Chi Hi teacher working on second history book

With the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, it is timely to recognize a longtime teacher from the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District, John Kinville.

Kinville, a Social Studies teacher at Chippewa Falls Senior High, is working on publishing his second book. He has taught for the high school since the fall of 2003 and is a Chippewa Falls High School alumni, 1997.

The book is entitled “Letters from Harry Kramer of Chippewa Falls: A WW2 Story of a Sailor’s Fateful Journey from Wisconsin to Pearl Harbor.” This book is a true story about a Chippewa Falls graduate, class of 1938, named Harry Wellington Kramer.

Kinville has taken Flags 4 the Fallen students to Harry’s grave in both 2013 and 2017. A total of 80 students had the opportunity to go on this trip. Flags 4 the Fallen History Travel Team is an educational organization dedicated to identifying, researching, visiting, and honoring the historical, cultural, and military locations connecting our school to the greater human narrative found within Wisconsin, the United States, and world history. The “4” represents the four main branches of military service during a time of war: the Marine Corps, Army, Navy/Coast Guard, and Air Force.

This group of students, along with their teacher, visited numerous sites associated with Harry Kramer, including Pearl Harbor Naval Station, Waikiki Beach, Diamond Head, and the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, nicknamed “The Punchbowl,” where Harry is buried. They also connected with Harry’s surviving nieces and nephews and some students built two tribute display cases featuring his personal artifacts at the high school.

Kinville is under contract with Arcadia Publishing and The History Press, and the final manuscript is due to the publishing company on Sept. 1.

