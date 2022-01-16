A nurse’s comments

Casey Vale, RN, works in VMH’s inpatient unit and shares a few thoughts about nursing and COVID-19.

How do you think nursing care is different this time this year over last year?

“Nursing is very different this year compared to last year that is for sure. Not only are we seeing sicker patients, but the volume of patients we are seeing is exponentially higher. The thing about COVID is that a patient isn’t just in and out of the hospital in a day or two, but they end up staying for days to weeks to even months at time. They are also much sicker and requiring more attention than the typical patients. These patients also require all the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) before entering the room and taking it all off before leaving the room; you can’t just pop in and out quick to grab something or help them. There is also a back-up in the hospital, not just because people are staying longer, but because there is a waitlist for nursing homes.”

What helps you get through an especially busy day?

“Thankfully, I do work with an amazing team of people that I can always count on to lift my spirits or lend a helping hand. We have become a family. I would not still be a nurse if it weren’t for my coworkers. They are my shoulder to cry on and the ones that truly understand what you are going through.”

What do you want the public to know about what you are seeing and doing during your shifts?

“I want the public to know that COVID is no joke. This is no longer something that only really affects older people. COVID does not discriminate. I have watched young and healthy people lose their lives because of this. Yes, people in their 30s, 40s and 50s. The people that do survive are the ones that are vaccinated. Vaccines save lives! The vaccine is no longer about protecting those around you — it’s about protecting YOU!”

