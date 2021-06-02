'A real treasure': Holmen eighth-graders produce book of essays during pandemic

During the past year, Holmen Middle School eighth-graders created a historical primary source by recording their experiences of life lived during a global pandemic.
The record of their experiences has been published in a book titled, “Living History: Holmen Eighth Grade Students Respond to 2020.”
The students held a book release/signing Tuesday at the middle school. The book contains 125 essays written by the eighth graders and published through support from the Holmen Area Historical Society.
The society collaborated with the school’s history and language arts departments to create a lasting document of the students’ experiences during a most unusual year.
“This book is a real treasure,” said Lynne Valiquette, HAHS program coordinator to the assembled students. “I hope you will keep these books to share your experiences of this historic year with your friends and family, now and in the future. I hope you will value history as you go on to high school and, if it is in the stars for you, college.”
The idea of having students chronicle their experiences began last summer when middle school language arts teacher and National History Day coordinator Dayce McAndrews informed Valiquette that eighth graders wouldn’t be able to present research projects at the historical society’s April 2021 meeting. The students wouldn’t be doing the projects during the 2020 school year because of the virtual learning situation.
Traditionally, Holmen eighth graders have worked on National History Day projects that were judged locally to determine which will go on to further competition. National History Day is a non-profit education organization based in College Park, Md., that offers a yearlong academic program to engage more than half a million middle- and high-school students around the world in conducting original research on historical topics.
During her correspondence last summer, McAndrews told Valiquette and HAHS President Barb Anderson the history department recognized the significance of the times.
“We are living history,” said McAndrews. “In our digital world, what is the historical record of these historic times that we will leave for future generations?”
In response, Anderson agreed with the assessment and urged the school to have the students keep diaries of their experiences.
“Please encourage them (the students) to write journals so they can share them with their children and grandchildren,” said Anderson.
To that end, the students were asked to research a topic that’s related to both current events and corresponding historical events. The topics included the COVID pandemic, Black Lives Matter movement and other political issues. From their research, the students were directed to write a short one-to-two page historical narrative.
Fifteen of the eighth graders read their papers May 3 at a program held at the Holmen Area Community Center. Friends and family members attended the presentation at the center’s first intergenerational event.
The young historians’ papers related the personal experiences of receiving an education virtually, coping with family members who became infected with the virus and undergoing testing for the virus, taking part in a Black Lives Matter protest and being shocked at the Jan. 6 insurrection at the nation’s capital.
Students submitting a paper for the book were presented with their own copy. Additional copies are available for purchase by the public by contacting a HAHS member.