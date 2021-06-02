'A real treasure': Holmen eighth-graders produce book of essays during pandemic

During the past year, Holmen Middle School eighth-graders created a historical primary source by recording their experiences of life lived during a global pandemic.

The record of their experiences has been published in a book titled, “Living History: Holmen Eighth Grade Students Respond to 2020.”

The students held a book release/signing Tuesday at the middle school. The book contains 125 essays written by the eighth graders and published through support from the Holmen Area Historical Society.

The society collaborated with the school’s history and language arts departments to create a lasting document of the students’ experiences during a most unusual year.

“This book is a real treasure,” said Lynne Valiquette, HAHS program coordinator to the assembled students. “I hope you will keep these books to share your experiences of this historic year with your friends and family, now and in the future. I hope you will value history as you go on to high school and, if it is in the stars for you, college.”